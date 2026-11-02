Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Sign Agreements On Caspian Ferry System And New Baku Cargo Terminal

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan have signed two agreements aimed at expanding transport and logistics cooperation, including the development of a new intermodal cargo terminal at the Port of Baku and the establishment of a next-generation ferry system across the Caspian Sea.

According to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), the documents were signed during a visit to Kazakhstan by an Azerbaijani delegation led by Shahin Babayev, Executive Director of AZCON Holding.

The delegation held discussions with representatives of Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund, headed by its Management Board Chairman, Nurlan Zhakupov.

The first agreement, signed between Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON) and Samruk-Kazyna, establishes the main areas of strategic cooperation for the development of the Caspian Bridge, also known as the Super Ferry project.

The initiative envisages the introduction of modern, high-capacity ferries operating regular cargo services between Azerbaijan's Alat Port and Kazakhstan's Kuryk Port.

It also includes the development of specialized port terminals and an integrated transport and logistics system designed to reduce maritime crossing times and improve cargo-handling efficiency.

According to AZCON Holding, the project aims to increase the reliability of freight transportation, strengthen transport connectivity across the Caspian basin and improve the competitiveness of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, commonly known as the Middle Corridor.

A second document was signed between Azerbaijan Railways CJSC and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy JSC, outlining the principal terms and conditions for establishing an intermodal cargo terminal at the Baku International Sea Port.

The planned facility is intended to attract additional container and other freight volumes, strengthen coordination between railway and port operations, and improve cargo transportation efficiency along the Middle Corridor.

The project envisages the creation of a joint venture responsible for managing the terminal's operational and commercial activities.

The next stage will involve further development of the investment model and financing arrangements based on the project's technical and economic assessments.

During the meeting, the delegations also exchanged experience in corporate governance and coordination among portfolio companies.

Discussions additionally covered opportunities for further cooperation on Middle Corridor development, dredging operations and maritime infrastructure projects.