Russian Bombs Strike Apartment Building In Sloviansk, Klling One And Injuring Six
"Today, November 2, at around 10:00, the enemy launched an airstrike using two FAB-250 bombs on the central part of the city. One bomb struck a multi-story residential building. A 68-year-old woman was killed, and six other people were injured," the city administration chief wrote.
He noted that three of the injured people were hospitalized, while the others received outpatient medical treatment.
Nine multi-story residential buildings, a Nova Poshta post office, a medical facility, a shop and several vehicles were damaged, Liakh reported.Read also: Russian forces strike Chuhuiv district in Kharkiv region, several people injured
As previously reported, on November 1, Russian forces killed one resident of the Donetsk region and injured two others.
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