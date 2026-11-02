New Support Program Helps Farmers With Demining And Production Recovery

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that farmers in the Kharkiv, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions will be able to receive assistance to restore agricultural production on lands affected by landmines and other explosive devices.

The program covers 25 local communities:

Kharkiv region: Balakliia, Barvinkove, Chuhuiv, Donetsk, Izium, Kunivka, Malynivka, Oskil, Pechenizh, Prolisne, Rohan, Savynka, Shevchenkove, Slobozhanshchyna, and Vilkhiv.

Kherson region: Borozenska, Kalynivka, Velykooleksandrivka, and Vysokopilska.

Mykolaiv region: Halytsynivka, Horokhivka, Shevchenkivska, Shyrokovska, Snihurivska, and Zavodska.

The program provides vouchers for the purchase of seeds and fertilizers, soil agrochemical analysis, as well as agronomic consultations and support in the field of humanitarian demining.

Applications will be accepted from November 2 through November 30, 2026, through the State Agrarian Register (DAR). Agricultural producers who cultivate between 3 and 300 hectares of land in the designated communities will be eligible to apply.

A mandatory requirement is that the land plots must be located at least 20 km from the zone of active hostilities.

The ministry noted that applications may be submitted by both farmers whose land has already been surveyed or cleared of mines and those whose plots still require such measures.

Two State Emergency Service bomb disposal experts killed duringoperation in Sumy region

This new phase of the program by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, the FAO, and the WFP is being implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and Environment of Ukraine. Funding is provided by the governments of Austria, Canada, Finland, and Poland.

As previously reported, the funding allocation for the agricultural sector in the 2027 draft state budget remained unchanged after the first reading-5.5 billion hryvnias.