PM Reaffirms Commitment To Royal Directives, Government Pledges

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Prime Minister: The Speech from the Throne outlined key national priorities and directives for the current parliamentary session and political and economic modernization.

- Prime Minister: The government remains committed to fulfilling the pledges outlined in its confidence statement and continuing implementation efforts undertaken over the past two years.

- Prime Minister thanks senators for their work over the past year in reviewing and improving legislation passed by Parliament.

- Prime Minister congratulates the Senate on the new parliamentary session and Faisal Fayez on his reappointment as Senate President.

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Monday reaffirmed the government's commitment to implementing the directives outlined in His Majesty King Abdullah II's Speech from the Throne, delivered at the opening of Parliament's third ordinary session, stressing that the interests of Jordan and Jordanians would remain central to every government decision.

Speaking during a Senate session, Hassan said the Royal Speech set out key priorities for Jordan and its people, along with directives for advancing political and economic modernization.

He emphasized the government's commitment to implementing these directives in cooperation with both chambers of Parliament, the Senate and the Lower House of Parliament.

Hassan said the government would also continue fulfilling the commitments outlined in its confidence statement, building on implementation efforts over the past two years and delivering its remaining pledges with determination and confidence.

He stressed the importance of maintaining cooperation and communication with the Senate, within the constitutional framework, to address national issues and review legislation serving the public interest.

The Prime Minister thanked senators for their contributions over the past year to reviewing and improving legislation approved by Parliament.

He also congratulated the Senate on the start of the new parliamentary session and Faisal Fayez on his reappointment as Senate President following the renewal of royal confidence.

//Petra// AO