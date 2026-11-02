Army Foils Infiltration Attempt On Northern Border

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- Jordanian border guards thwarted an illegal infiltration attempt along the Kingdom's northern border on Monday, arresting a person attempting to cross, according to the Jordan Armed Forces.

Troops from the Northern Military Region detected the individual attempting to cross the border illegally and apprehended the suspect in accordance with the rules of engagement.

The suspect was referred to the relevant authorities for legal action.

The Jordan Armed Forces said they continue to secure and protect the Kingdom's borders against infiltration attempts and other illegal activities to safeguard national security and sovereignty.

//Petra// AO