National Employment, Training Company Concludes AI Training Course

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 2 (Petra) -- The National Employment and Training Company (NET) concluded a specialized artificial intelligence (AI) training course for its employees on Monday, supported by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) under the MOVE-HET II project.

The course was delivered by GFA Consulting Group GmbH on behalf of GIZ and focused on practical AI applications to improve workplace efficiency, streamline tasks, and support digital transformation.

The training aimed to equip employees with technical knowledge and skills to improve institutional performance and working practices in employment and technical and vocational training.

NET thanked GIZ and GFA Consulting Group for supporting the program and providing professional development opportunities for its staff.

The MOVE-HET II project aligns with Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision (2022–2033) and is implemented by GIZ, commissioned by Germany's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), in partnership with the Canadian government.

//Petra// AO