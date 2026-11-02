Tajikistan Launches Juice Plant With 240-Tonne Annual Capacity In Sughd Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A new fruit and vegetable processing plant with an annual capacity of 240 tons of juice and 400,000 liters of soft drinks has started operating in the Bobojon Ghafurov district of Tajikistan's Sughd region, creating 85 jobs.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, this plant, owned by the limited liability company "Sirdaryo" and built by the entrepreneur brothers Karimzoda, was put into operation on November 1 by President Emomali Rahmon.

The plant has five production lines that make plastic packaging, fruit juices, and soft drinks. Its 85 employees are local specialists.

Modern technology supplied from developed countries allows agricultural products to be processed and packaged on time and in line with established requirements. This helps prevent losses of fruit and vegetables in the fields, increase the processing of local raw materials, and expand export opportunities.

It was noted that building the plant under the fourth national strategic goal, accelerated industrialization, is an example of Tajikistan's shift from an agrarian-industrial to an industrial-agrarian country.

Emomali Rahmon urged private sector representatives and relevant agencies to make full use of technological capabilities, collect and process local raw materials, and produce competitive goods that are in demand on international markets.

Over the past five years alone, 74 industrial enterprises have been built in the Bobojon Ghafurov district, creating around 900 jobs.