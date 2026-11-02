Azerbaijani Children Receive Free Medical Services In Istanbul (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Two hundred Azerbaijani children received free medical services in Istanbul as part of a large-scale social and medical initiative for the children of low-income Azerbaijani families living in the city, held on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora announced.

According to the information, the initiative was carried out under the auspices of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, and organized by the Federation of Türkiye-Azerbaijan Associations (TADEF) and the Association of All Azerbaijani Doctors. Within the framework of the project, 200 Azerbaijani children received free medical examinations and healthcare services.

This initiative, the first of its kind in Türkiye in terms of scale and format, enabled children from Azerbaijani families living in Istanbul, who lack medical insurance and have limited financial means, to access high-quality medical care.

As part of the initiative, a team of professional medical specialists provided examinations and services to the children in the fields of pediatrics, otolaryngology (ENT), dentistry, ophthalmology, and speech therapy. A mobile laboratory was also set up at the venue, organized and supported by the Chairman of the Association of Young Azerbaijanis, Sanan Guliyev.

Deputy Chairman of TADEF, Parviz Mammadzade, the Chairman of the Association of All Azerbaijani Doctors, an invasive neurologist and stroke specialist, Vugar Jafar, Chairman of the Association of Young Azerbaijanis, Sanan Guliyev, Aydin Hasanoghlu, Director of the "Aygun" Private Personal Development Course, an educational institution in Istanbul named after National Hero Mubariz Ibrahimov), and other speakers emphasized the social significance of the project, highlighting the importance of ensuring that children from low-income families have access to medical services.

The speakers noted that this initiative, carried out on the occasion of Victory Day, serves as a manifestation of the attention and care shown to Azerbaijanis living abroad, as well as the Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood within the humanitarian sphere. During the speeches, gratitude was expressed to the doctors who participated in the project on a voluntary basis, the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, TADEF, the Association of Young Azerbaijanis, and everyone who provided organizational support. Furthermore, appreciation was extended to Khaladdin Guliyev, head of the company "Vefa İlaç," for his support in providing vitamin complexes for the children.

In addition to members of the Association of All Azerbaijani Doctors, Azerbaijani physicians working at various medical institutions across Türkiye also participated in the project as volunteers.

This social-medical initiative has once again confirmed that the Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood is not limited solely to the political and cultural realms, but also extends to humanitarian cooperation, social responsibility, and the provision of practical support to Azerbaijanis living abroad. The project organized on the occasion of Victory Day is of significant importance in terms of supporting Azerbaijani families living abroad, strengthening diaspora solidarity, and safeguarding a healthy future for children.