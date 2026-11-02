New Lyceum To Accommodate 480 Students Opens In Tajikistan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A new private lyceum for 480 students has opened in the Shakhristan district of Tajikistan's Sughd region, providing jobs for 25 teachers.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, President Emomali Rahmon commissioned the Idrok lyceum on November 2 during a working trip to the district. The lyceum is in the village of Obodi in the Bunjikat rural community (jamoat).

Officials informed Emomali Rahmon that local entrepreneur Anorkul Jurazoda had financed the construction of the lyceum, which can accommodate 480 students across two shifts. The new facility is expected to improve teaching and learning conditions and raise the quality of education in the district.

The building meets education sector requirements and includes classrooms, specialized subject rooms, two laboratories, a library, a computer room, a canteen, administrative offices, a sports ground, and other auxiliary facilities. These conditions support effective learning, the acquisition of theoretical and practical knowledge, and the development of students' abilities and talents.

Furthermore, the lyceum is also equipped for classes in various subjects and for the use of modern technology. The sports ground helps promote health and a healthy lifestyle and the physical development of young people.

A sports complex has also been built at the lyceum. Its spacious hall allows students to play sports in the cold season, and its gym is equipped with modern exercise equipment, helping to draw young people and teenagers to a healthy lifestyle.

Emomali Rahmon called the opening an important initiative for developing education and creating good conditions for the teaching and upbringing of the younger generation, and praised the initiative of the local entrepreneurs.