Club Fit Brings Mouratoglou Tennis To Westchester With Two New Tennis Centers In Briarcliff And Jefferson Valley

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mouratoglou Tennis Center New York and Mouratoglou Tennis Center Westchester bring the Mouratoglou name and methodology to New York for the first time, a year after the partnership launched at The Thoreau Club

BRIARCLIFF MANOR, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Club Fit today announced that its Briarcliff and Jefferson Valley clubs have joined the global network of Mouratoglou Tennis Centers, expanding the partnership between Mouratoglou and The Pinebrook Group. Tennis at Club Fit Briarcliff is now Mouratoglou Tennis Center New York, and tennis at Club Fit Jefferson Valley is now Mouratoglou Tennis Center Westchester.

The two new centers build on the success of Mouratoglou Tennis Center Boston at The Thoreau Club in Concord, Mass., which launched in 2025 as the first location of its kind in New England. With today's announcement, The Pinebrook Group, which owns all three clubs, operates three Mouratoglou Tennis Centers in the Northeast, part of a global network of more than 20 Mouratoglou Tennis Centers.

Founded by Patrick Mouratoglou, former coach to Serena Williams, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune and Naomi Osaka, among others, the academy is known for producing more than 40 Top 100 players, earning 10 Grand Slam titles, and achieving international acclaim for its athlete-first approach.

“New York has always been a special place for me as the home state of the US Open, one of the most iconic tournaments in our sport. Opening not one, but two Mouratoglou Tennis Centers here is incredibly exciting. I'm proud to partner with the fantastic teams at The Pinebrook Group, who share our passion for excellence and player development. Together, we strive to create more than just locations to play tennis. We want to build environments where players of all ages and levels can feel inspired, reach their full potential, and grow both on and off the court.”

- Patrick Mouratoglou, founder of Mouratoglou Tennis Center

The Mouratoglou methodology, close to home

Every coach at both clubs will be trained and certified in the Mouratoglou methodology, with multiple trainings and certifications each year; the first training is already underway. Club Fit has also added eight new coaches to its tennis team: six at Briarcliff and two at Jefferson Valley.

The program will be guided by Massimo Policastro, Tennis Director at The Thoreau Club, who led the launch of Mouratoglou Tennis Center Boston and will oversee the Mouratoglou program across all three Pinebrook clubs.

“What we built at The Thoreau Club showed how much players in the Northeast want world-class coaching close to home. Bringing the Mouratoglou methodology to Briarcliff and Jefferson Valley extends that same standard to Westchester, for juniors, adults, and competitive players alike.”

- Massimo Policastro, Tennis Director, The Thoreau Club Tennis Academy-Mouratoglou Tennis Center Boston

A new look on court

The indoor hard courts at both clubs will be repainted in Mouratoglou colors beginning this winter. New windscreens and court dividers will follow in spring 2027, when the seasonal bubbles come down, and new Mouratoglou signage arrives at both clubs in early 2027.

What each center offers

Mouratoglou Tennis Center New York at Club Fit Briarcliff (584 North State Road, Briarcliff Manor)



9 courts: 7 Har-Tru courts, covered by a seasonal bubble for year-round play, and 2 indoor hard courts An indoor track and a new HYROX training studio, soft launching in December 2026



Mouratoglou Tennis Center Westchester at Club Fit Jefferson Valley (600 Bank Road, Jefferson Valley)

6 courts: 4 Har-Tru courts, covered by a seasonal bubble for year-round play, and 2 indoor hard courts



At both centers



Programs for players of every age and level: juniors, adults and competitive players

Private coaching, junior academies, adult leagues and seasonal camps

Basketball and pickleball, fitness centers, group fitness classes and indoor pools Free nursery for members' children ages 3 months to 4 years, plus youth and family programs



“The response to Mouratoglou at The Thoreau Club exceeded our expectations. Expanding the partnership to Club Fit Briarcliff and Jefferson Valley reflects our commitment to investing in the programs our members value most, and to making our clubs the premier destination for tennis in the Northeast.”

- Keith Callahan, CEO, Athletic Club Division at The Pinebrook Group

About Club Fit

Club Fit has served northern Westchester families for more than 50 years from its clubs in Jefferson Valley (600 Bank Road) and Briarcliff Manor (584 North State Road), offering tennis, aquatics, fitness, group exercise, and youth and family programs. In 2025, Club Fit Jefferson Valley was named to New York State's Historic Business Preservation Registry in recognition of 50 years of service to the community. Club Fit is part of The Pinebrook Group's portfolio of athletic clubs.

About Mouratoglou Tennis Center

Mouratoglou Tennis Center is a global network of more than 20 prestigious tennis centers. Across each destination, players of all ages and levels benefit from premium facilities, personalized coaching, and tailored programs built on the Mouratoglou Methodology, combining technical excellence, mental resilience, and individual development. Founded by Patrick Mouratoglou, each center's mission is to deliver world-class tennis development through exceptional training conditions, strategic partnerships, and a high standard of greatness.

About Patrick Mouratoglou

Over the last 25 years, Patrick Mouratoglou has stood at the forefront of tennis as one of the most respected and influential coaches of the 21st century. As the former coach of Serena Williams, his influence extends well beyond rankings. He is dedicated to transforming tennis through initiatives like UTS, a revolutionary league aimed at attracting a new generation of fans, and the Champ'seed Foundation, built to support young talents lacking the resources to reach the highest international level.

About The Pinebrook Group

The Pinebrook Group is a Boston-based investment firm, founded and led by Malachy Burke and JB Gough, that focuses on opportunities in sports and real estate. Pinebrook invests in assets with deep community roots, where its perspective and expertise can enhance the experience of all involved - from members and staff to the communities they serve. Pinebrook's portfolio of multi-sport athletic clubs, which currently serves more than 20,000 members across the Northeast, includes The Thoreau Club in Massachusetts and Club Fit Briarcliff, Club Fit Jefferson Valley and All Sport Health & Fitness in New York.

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