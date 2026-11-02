One In Three Treated Patients With Cutaneous Lupus Without Systemic Involvement Have Moderate-To-High Disease Activity, Spherix Global Insights Finds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Analysis of more than 1,000 U.S. patient charts reveals persistent unmet need, divergent treatment patterns across rheumatology and dermatology, and opportunities for emerging targeted therapies.

Exton, PA, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Despite ongoing prescription treatment, a substantial proportion of patients with cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE) continue to experience moderate-to-high disease activity, according to new research from Spherix Global Insights. The findings underscore the limitations of current treatment approaches as several late-stage therapies advance toward potential approval.

According to Spherix's Patient Chart DynamixTM: Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (US) 2026, approximately one-third of patients diagnosed with CLE without systemic involvement had moderate-to-high disease activity at their most recent specialist visit. Among patients with concomitant systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), residual disease activity was even more pronounced, affecting nearly half of rheumatology- and dermatology-managed patients.

The findings are based on an analysis of 1,017 CLE patient charts submitted by 95 U.S. rheumatologists and 100 U.S. dermatologists between September 2 and September 28, 2026. All audited patients were receiving prescription treatment for CLE, and those with lupus nephritis or renal involvement were excluded.

Rheumatologists and Dermatologists Reveal Distinct Treatment Opportunities

Although rheumatologists and dermatologists both manage CLE, their approaches to treatment differ considerably.

Among patients without concomitant SLE, 34% of those managed by rheumatologists were receiving advanced therapies, compared with just 6% of dermatology-managed patients. Notably, one-third of dermatologists' CLE-only patients remained on topical therapies alone, illustrating the continued reliance on conventional treatment approaches.

The contrast narrows considerably among patients with concomitant SLE, where advanced therapy use reaches the majority of both rheumatologist- and dermatologist-treated patients.

Importantly, substantial skin disease activity persists even among patients receiving advanced therapies. Among patients with both SLE and CLE who had moderate-to-high skin disease activity, nearly three-quarters of those managed by rheumatologists and more than half of those managed by dermatologists were already receiving advanced treatments, highlighting the limitations of existing treatment options in achieving adequate disease control.

These findings suggest that future CLE treatments may have opportunities both to address inadequate response among advanced-treated patients and to expand treatment options for patients who have not yet progressed beyond conventional therapy.

Persistent symptoms and access challenges complicate management

Photosensitivity and pruritus remain prominent symptoms of CLE, while patients continue to experience skin discomfort, hair loss, and other manifestations that can affect quality of life.

Despite the importance of monitoring cutaneous disease activity, formal Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Disease Area and Severity Index (CLASI) assessments were documented at the most recent visit for only a small minority of audited patients, suggesting that structured disease activity measurement is not consistently documented into routine clinical practice.

Access considerations also influence treatment decisions. Prior authorization was required for the vast majority of patients receiving lupus biologics, including Benlysta (belimumab) and Saphnelo (anifrolumab). Although access-related treatment delays affected only a minority of patients, those experiencing delays waited approximately five to six weeks on average to initiate their intended therapy.

Emerging therapies could reshape the CLE treatment landscape

Hydroxychloroquine is indicated for chronic discoid lupus erythematosus, but no targeted advanced therapy is currently approved specifically for CLE. As targeted treatment options progress through late-stage clinical development, the research also explored physician perceptions of potential future therapies, including Biogen's litifilimab, Amgen's daxdilimab, and EMD Serono/Merck KGaA's enpatoran, alongside AstraZeneca's Saphnelo, which is currently approved for SLE but not CLE.

In a hypothetical scenario in which all agents were approved and available for CLE, Saphnelo emerged as the most frequently selected treatment across specialties. Its position reflects more than established familiarity and experience in lupus management: specialists also associate Saphnelo with strong efficacy against cutaneous manifestations. That view is supported by Phase 3 SLE data from TULIP-2, in which 49% of anifrolumab-treated patients with a baseline CLASI activity score of 10 or higher achieved at least a 50% improvement by Week 12, compared with 25% of patients receiving placebo.

However, dermatologists demonstrated greater openness to investigational options, particularly litifilimab. While familiarity was a leading driver of Saphnelo selection, physicians considering other emerging therapies placed greater emphasis on efficacy data and differentiated mechanisms of action.

The interest in litifilimab comes amid encouraging clinical developments. In October 2026, Biogen reported updated 52-week results from the Phase 2 portion of its AMETHYST study, demonstrating continued improvements in skin clearance and disease activity, with Phase 3 results anticipated in the first half of 2027.

These findings suggest that clinical differentiation, physician education, and the ability to address currently underserved patient populations will be important as the CLE market evolves.

"Cutaneous lupus is not a single, uniform treatment market," said Sawyer May, Insights Director, Spherix Global Insights. "Rheumatologists already have substantial experience with biologic therapies, yet many of their patients continue to experience active disease. Dermatologists, meanwhile, manage a large population of patients with skin-limited disease who remain on conventional treatment. As new therapies approach the market, manufacturers will need to address very different clinical and practical challenges across the two specialties."

With multiple therapies advancing in development, the CLE treatment landscape may be approaching a meaningful transition. Beyond demonstrating efficacy in clinical trials, future success will likely depend on improving real-world disease control, identifying appropriate patients, overcoming access barriers, and addressing differences in treatment practices between specialties.

Spherix's Patient Chart DynamixTM: Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (US) 2026 provides detailed patient-level analyses of disease characteristics, treatment regimens, referral pathways, advanced therapy utilization, access challenges, and physician perceptions of emerging treatment options.

About Patient Chart DynamixTM

Patient Chart DynamixTM is an independent, data-driven service unveiling real patient management patterns through rigorous analysis of large-scale patient chart audits. Insights reveal the“why” behind treatment decisions, include year-over-year trending to quantify key aspects of market evolution, and integrate specialists' attitudinal and demographic data to highlight differences between stated and actual treatment patterns.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased, holistic view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic disease, dermatology, gastroenterology, hematology, nephrology, neuroscience, oncology, ophthalmology, respiratory, rheumatology, and market access. Clients stay ahead of the curve by leveraging insights from the extensive Spherix Physician Community, complemented by deep expertise in payer dynamics and access considerations.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix's unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn.

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Spherix Global Insights Contacts

Lynn Price, Rheumatology Franchise Head

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insights' analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.

CONTACT: Lynn Price Spherix Global Insights 484-879-4284...