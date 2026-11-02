Seerist Reports Record Third Quarter 2026: Revenue Up 26%, Federal ARR Up 37%, EBITDA Expands

“Three quarters into 2026, the pattern is clear: our platform is becoming more deeply embedded in how the world's leading organizations and government agencies manage risk,” said Alex Berry, CEO of Seerist.“The 37% growth in federal ARR is particularly meaningful. Those customers operate in the most demanding environments imaginable, and their continued investment is a strong signal that Seerist is delivering. We are growing faster, we are growing profitably, and our product keeps widening its lead. That combination is what makes our next chapter so compelling.”

Seerist's profitability continued to improve alongside its top-line growth. The company delivered substantial year-over-year EBITDA growth in the quarter, building on the profitability milestone it reached in the first half of 2026. Pairing 25% ARR growth with expanding EBITDA gives Seerist room to keep investing in product development and market expansion without giving up operational discipline.

“What stands out about this quarter is the breadth," said Barry Saadatmand, CRO of Seerist.“Commercial is holding strong because customers are seeing real results and expanding with us, and federal is accelerating in a way that validates the platform at the highest levels of mission criticality. When both segments grow at this pace throughout the year, it signals the clear demand in the market for the intelligence Seerist can bring to our customers business operations.”

Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, Seerist will continue to advance its core platform, grow its global customer base, and deepen the strategic partnerships that extend its intelligence reach into new geographies and mission sets, including its collaboration with Control Risks.

About Seerist

Seerist, Inc. is the intelligence platform that enables security leaders to anticipate threats and risks, understand the context, and mitigate impacts to their people, assets, and operations. The company enables global corporations, governments, and organizations to navigate a volatile and uncertain world by preparing them for potential events that could disrupt operations. Trusted by more than 500 organizations, including 25% of the Fortune 100, 15% of the Global 2000, and over 50 government agencies, Seerist combines cutting-edge AI and machine learning, parsing millions of data points with expert human analysis built on decades of insight. With 9 global offices and a strategic partnership with Control Risks, Seerist delivers the foresight and clarity needed to make rapid, strategic, and reliable decisions when it matters most. To learn more, visit .

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