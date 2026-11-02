AI Innovation Takes Center Stage At Powerplan ELEVATE 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To help customers recover capital faster and support affordable rates, PowerPlan showcased new AI-powered products and previewed a roadmap across the asset lifecycle to more than 350 attendees

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As energy companies increase capital investment to meet unprecedented demand, finance teams face a dual challenge: recovering that investment while keeping rates affordable for the consumers they serve. PowerPlan, a leading provider of financial software solutions for asset-intensive companies, directly addressed that challenge at ELEVATE 2026, its customer conference held Oct. 25-28, in Nashville. PowerPlan showcased new AI-powered products built to help asset-intensive companies accelerate capital recovery and support consumer affordability. In addition, PowerPlan previewed its product roadmap, which extends AI across the asset lifecycle.

“Utilities and energy companies are investing at historic levels. The challenge isn't simply managing more capital; it's converting that investment into value for customers,” said Raphael Shure, CEO at PowerPlan.“At ELEVATE, we demonstrated how AI can help organizations remove delays across the asset lifecycle and manage capital assets with greater speed, insight, and confidence.”

Innovation in Focus

More than 350 tax, accounting, finance, and IT professionals came together to learn from their peers. Across more than 50 presentations, customers, partners, and PowerPlan presenters shared implementation lessons, measurable results, and best practices. Dedicated sessions also gave attendees an in-depth look at PowerPlan's recent product introductions and customer go-lives:



PowerPlan NXT. The company's next-generation SaaS platform, built to bring PowerPlan's solutions together on a modern foundation, deliver continuous innovation, and make it easier for customers to put AI-powered capabilities to work across the asset lifecycle. Conference sessions included customer-led discussions on their experience adopting the platform.

Tax Fixed Assets (TFA). PowerPlan celebrated recent customer go-lives on the industry's leading tax depreciation and deferred tax solution. TFA will be the first solution to feature PowerPlan IQ, a planned AI-powered capability that allows teams to ask questions in plain English and get near instant answers about tax data.

Tax Provision. PowerPlan's modernized tax provision experience offers better data access and calculation transparency. The conference provided an up-close look at the solution and first-hand insights from recent customer go-lives.

Intelligent In-Service. An AI-powered capability designed to close the gap between field and finance, Intelligent In-Service can help teams move completed projects into service sooner, so assets can begin earning a return. Conference attendees saw demonstrations of this AI capability running live. Intelligent Unitization. The first AI-powered solution built specifically for ongoing unitization and backlog reduction was shown in live demonstrations, and attendees heard directly from PowerPlan customers using the solution today.



Together, PowerPlan IQ, Intelligent In-Service, and Intelligent Unitization are designed to remove bottlenecks and constraints across the asset lifecycle, from construction to in-service to unitization and tax. Each is purpose-built on PowerPlan's asset accounting expertise and designed with human-in-the-loop controls, so AI recommendations come with confidence scores and source citations, and customer teams can approve, reject, or edit each recommendation.

"Every hand-off in the asset lifecycle is a financial event, and that's where money gets stuck," said Todd Bransford, Chief Product Officer at PowerPlan. "Our AI-based solutions are designed to keep it moving. When assets get into service and unitized faster, and tax benefits are captured sooner, our customers can recover their investment faster, which can help keep consumer rates affordable."

What's Next

PowerPlan will continue to invest in its AI-powered Asset Intelligence platform, extending it to additional stages of the asset lifecycle. The goal is simple: fewer places where money gets stuck, a faster path from capital investment to capital recovery, and tax optimization to help support affordability. As more hand-offs become intelligent, PowerPlan aims to deliver greater speed, clearer insight, and more confidence to finance leaders in their numbers.

For More Information



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About PowerPlan

For more than 30 years, PowerPlan has helped asset-intensive companies, from utilities and energy to telecommunications and rail, understand, unlock, and realize the full financial power of their assets. Through our industry-leading expertise, AI-powered technology, and vast experience listening to and working in tandem with our clients, PowerPlan software sets the standard that CFOs can count on for financial clarity. PowerPlan operates as an independent subsidiary of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP), a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 500. For more information, visit

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about PowerPlan's product roadmap, planned or future products and features (including the planned availability of PowerPlan IQ in Tax Fixed Assets), continued investment in the Asset Intelligence platform, and the benefits customers may expect from PowerPlan's products. Words such as "will," "plans," "expects," "can expect," and "goal" identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect PowerPlan's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance, product availability, or customer results. Product features, functionality, and timing are subject to change, and PowerPlan is not obligated to deliver any product or feature on the schedule described or at all. Purchasing decisions should not be made in reliance on future product plans. Actual results may differ materially due to factors such as development and technical challenges, customer adoption, and changes in regulatory or market conditions, as well as the risks described in the filings of Roper Technologies with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Connie Phillips

Sr. Manager, Marketing Communications, PowerPlan

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678-223-2800

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