Hyorc Reports 75.43% Combined Hydrogen And Carbon Monoxide In RDF-Derived Syngas, With Just 0.76% Nitrogen

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent laboratory results advance first commercial waste-to-methanol module toward Portugal deployment

HOUSTON, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) announced independent laboratory results from its first commercial module, demonstrating exceptionally low nitrogen dilution in refuse-derived fuel (RDF) syngas.

Prewel Laboratories measured 39.88% carbon monoxide, 35.55% hydrogen and 0.76% nitrogen after gasification and gas cleaning, before water-gas shift reaction, membrane separation and stoichiometric conditioning for methanol synthesis.

“Nitrogen is the number I'd look at,” said Reginald Fubara, CEO.“Air contains approximately 78% nitrogen, which conventional air-blown gasification carries into syngas. Our equipment produced just 0.76% nitrogen, alongside 75.43% combined hydrogen and carbon monoxide. That's a significant achievement.”

Low nitrogen dilution can improve downstream efficiency and reduce equipment requirements.

HyOrc's earlier pilot system (1 TPD RDF to 300 litres methanol daily) operated extensively before undergoing a structured 60-day monitoring and data-validation programme, including instrumentation upgrades to meet Bureau Veritas verification requirements. Bureau Veritas conducted three days of continuous on-site monitoring in April 2026, reporting satisfactory results with no non-conformities. Building on sustained pilot-scale methanol production, these latest results demonstrate the performance of HyOrc's first commercial gasification module ahead of long-term operating validation in Portugal.

Portugal Deployment

The gasifier, tar-scrubbing and filtration systems are built. Final integration and factory testing are targeted for early December, followed by shipment to Portuguese JV partner MO.RE.DA. Oils, Lda., near Porto.

HyOrc has revised its deployment timetable to accommodate final equipment integration, factory testing and international shipping logistics, with initial methanol production in Portugal now targeted for Q1 2027.

“Our pilot system has already demonstrated sustained methanol production from waste,” said Mr Fubara.“We are now bringing that experience into our first commercial installation in Portugal, where the focus will be on demonstrating reliable, sustained production under everyday operating conditions.”

The initial module targets 3 tonnes of RDF daily, yielding approximately 1 tonne of methanol. A planned 35-tonne RDF expansion targeting 8 tonnes of methanol daily has an approved €6,706,550 non-repayable COMPETE 2030 STEP grant.

About HyOrc

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops modular waste-to-methanol and power-generation technologies.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements concerning deployment, financing, commissioning, production and expansion. Actual results may differ due to funding, manufacturing, logistics, regulatory and operational risks. HyOrc undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.