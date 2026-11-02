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Eyconis To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences


Date: 2026-11-02 08:02:02

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyconis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing next-generation, long-acting ophthalmic therapeutics, today announced that members of its management team will participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biopharma Symposium
Date: November 4, 2026
Location: Virtual

Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Date: November 10, 2026
Location: New York City

LifeSci Capital Conference
Date: November 16, 2026
Location: London

UBS Global Biopharma Conference
Date: November 17, 2026
Location: London

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: December 1, 2026
Location: New York City

Investors interested in meeting with Eyconis should contact their representative at the applicable conference host.

About Eyconis

Eyconis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is advancing next-generation, long-acting ophthalmic therapeutics. Through an exclusive worldwide license in ophthalmology from Ascendis Pharma, Eyconis is utilizing the commercially validated TransCon® technology platform to develop therapies that have the potential to reduce treatment burden, optimize disease control, and improve visual outcomes in people with serious eye disease. Eyconis' lead program, EYC-0305, is being developed as a long-acting anti-VEGF therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration, with potential applicability across other retinal diseases including diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. EYC-0305 is currently being evaluated in OVERTURE, a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in treatment-naïve patients with wet age-related macular degeneration. Beyond EYC-0305, Eyconis is developing a broader pipeline of long-acting therapies across other ophthalmic indications with significant unmet need. For more information, visit .

Ascendis Pharma and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Chris Brinzey
ICR Healthcare
...

Media Contact
Ben Shannon
ICR Healthcare
...


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