Eyconis To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
Wells Fargo Virtual Private Biopharma Symposium
Date: November 4, 2026
Location: Virtual
Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Date: November 10, 2026
Location: New York City
LifeSci Capital Conference
Date: November 16, 2026
Location: London
UBS Global Biopharma Conference
Date: November 17, 2026
Location: London
Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: December 1, 2026
Location: New York City
Investors interested in meeting with Eyconis should contact their representative at the applicable conference host.
About Eyconis
Eyconis, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, is advancing next-generation, long-acting ophthalmic therapeutics. Through an exclusive worldwide license in ophthalmology from Ascendis Pharma, Eyconis is utilizing the commercially validated TransCon® technology platform to develop therapies that have the potential to reduce treatment burden, optimize disease control, and improve visual outcomes in people with serious eye disease. Eyconis' lead program, EYC-0305, is being developed as a long-acting anti-VEGF therapy for wet age-related macular degeneration, with potential applicability across other retinal diseases including diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusion. EYC-0305 is currently being evaluated in OVERTURE, a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial in treatment-naïve patients with wet age-related macular degeneration. Beyond EYC-0305, Eyconis is developing a broader pipeline of long-acting therapies across other ophthalmic indications with significant unmet need. For more information, visit .
Ascendis Pharma and TransCon are trademarks owned by the Ascendis Pharma group.
Contacts
Investor Contact
Chris Brinzey
ICR Healthcare
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Media Contact
Ben Shannon
ICR Healthcare
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