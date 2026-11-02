Gold Appoints Nick Bowkett As Vice President Of Trading And Business Development

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COSTA MESA, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, (“Gold.com” or the“Company”), a fully integrated alternative assets platform that offers an extensive range of precious metals, numismatic coins, and collectibles to consumers, collectors, and institutional clients worldwide, today announced the appointment of Nick Bowkett as Vice President of Trading and Business Development, effective November 2, 2026. Based in the U.K., Bowkett will be focused on accelerating growth across Europe in both wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels.

Nick's appointment reflects our continued commitment to Europe as a core growth market for Gold.com,” said Greg Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of Gold.com. As we continue to grow our wholesale footprint across Europe, we see significant opportunity to bring our wholesale and direct-to-consumer capabilities closer together for customers across the region. Nick's leadership experience in precious metals and proven track record of driving growth make him uniquely suited to lead that effort as we build a more unified presence in Europe

"Gold.com has built something genuinely differentiated in this industry and I'm excited to join the Company at such a pivotal time," said Bowkett. "Its vertically integrated model and global reach create a compelling platform for growth. I look forward to working with the team to build on the momentum already underway and to help expand Gold.com's business in the region."

Mr. Bowkett joins Gold.com following more than 16 years at The Royal Mint, where he most recently served as Global Head of Growth, a role he held since July 2024. In that role, he led The Royal Mint's global expansion into new precious metals markets across both wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, and built relationships with central banks, institutional partners and high-net-worth customers. Earlier in his tenure, he played a key role in the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic coin program, creating opportunities with major international sponsors including BP, Panasonic and General Electric, and later led the global relaunch of the Britannia bullion coin and the development of several successful bullion and semi-numismatic coin ranges. He also expanded The Royal Mint's international bullion relationships across Japan, the GCC region, and Southeast Asia.

About Gold.com, Inc.

Gold.com builds on gold's storied history and heritage to define the future of alternative asset management. Founded in 1965, Gold.com offers comprehensive solutions for all aspects of the precious metals (gold, silver, platinum, and palladium) and collectibles (including rare coins and currency) value chains. Its vertically integrated platform combines market expertise with state-of-the-art logistics, financing, and minting capabilities to serve customers, collectors, and institutional clients globally.

Gold.com's direct-to-consumer marketplace, anchored by flagship brands JMBullion.com, Stack's Bowers Galleries, GovMint.com, Monex Precious Metals, and Goldline, has served millions of customers. The Company's trading and wholesale sales platform, which operates as A-Mark Precious Metals, maintains distribution and finance focused relationships with a network of sovereign and private mints and has been an“authorized purchaser” of the United States Mint since 1986. This platform is supported by the Company's minting and refining operations which include Sunshine Minting and Silver Towne Mint, whose facilities can collectively produce in excess of three million ounces of finished precious metals products per week. Gold.com's Collateral Finance Corporation secured lending subsidiary, CFCGoldLoans.com, extends bullion, numismatic, and sports card loans while A-Mark Global Logistics supports the Company's operations with airport-adjacent distribution centers and IRA-approved storage depositories.

Gold.com is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, and operates across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Learn more at .

Gold.com periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, and its investor relations website, ir.gold.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and investor presentations.

Company Contact:

Steve Reiner, Executive Vice President, Capital Markets & Investor Relations

Gold.com, Inc.

1-310-587-1410

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Investor Relations Contact:

Reed Anderson, ICR

646-277-1260

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