Fusemachines Launches New Video Series Showcasing Technology Maturity Of Hirefoundry.Ai's Real-Time Interview Agent

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry experts challenged to distinguish specialized recruiters from AI-assisted generalists, demonstrating how advanced AI can bring domain expertise into everyday enterprise recruiting workflows

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines Inc. (NASDAQ: FUSE) (“Fusemachines” or the“Company”), a leading provider of enterprise AI products and services, today announced the launch of a new video series called “Can the expert tell?” showcasing the technological maturity and advanced capabilities of HireFoundry.ai 's real-time Interview Agent, a key component of its agentic AI platform for enterprise talent acquisition.

The video series challenges industry experts to determine whether they are being interviewed by a subject matter expert, a specialized recruiter, a generalist recruiter, or a generalist recruiter assisted by HireFoundry's AI technology. Through real-world interviews across technical and professional disciplines, Fusemachines aims to demonstrate how sophisticated AI agents can augment human capabilities and bring specialized intelligence directly into existing enterprise workflows.

The“Can the Expert Tell?” Video Series

Each video challenges an industry expert to identify who is interviewing them based on how deeply the questions and follow-ups explore key competencies in their field. Can they tell which of four profiles best describes the interviewer?



A subject matter expert with deep domain knowledge

A specialized recruiter experienced in the field

A generalist recruiter without specialized expertise in the field A generalist recruiter supported by HireFoundry.ai's real-time Interview Agent

Before the reveal, the expert makes their guess and explains which questions and follow-ups shaped their impression. Afterward, they provide candid feedback on how effectively the conversation explored their expertise and the contribution of HireFoundry's real-time AI assistance.

The series showcases the platform's technological maturity through practical interviews, making its ability to support deeper competency discussions visible through the experience and feedback of participating industry experts.

Demonstrating the Technology Maturity of HireFoundry's Interview Agent

At the heart of the series is HireFoundry's real-time Interview Agent, which combines contextual language understanding, role-specific intelligence, and dynamic follow-up question generation to assist recruiters during live conversations.

Unlike traditional tools that provide static interview questions, HireFoundry analyzes conversations as they unfold, helping recruiters probe key competencies of the role through targeted follow-ups, even when those competencies require knowledge beyond the recruiter's own area of expertise.

"We have reached a level of technological maturity where our Interview Agent can understand complex conversations as they happen and provide sophisticated, contextually relevant guidance to recruiters in real time," said Anish Joshi, Head of Technology at Fusemachines. "This video series puts those capabilities to the test, demonstrating how far our technology has advanced and how specialized AI intelligence can be fused seamlessly into human workflows without removing the human from the process."

HireFoundry.ai grounds its real-time suggestions in role requirements, company context, and the candidate's answers. Recruiters choose which follow-ups to ask, helping them gather more detail about relevant competencies while candidates are still in the conversation to elaborate.

“The real measure of technology maturity is how effectively AI performs in real-world situations,” said Giovanni Lemus, Vice President of Product at Fusemachines.“With HireFoundry, that means helping recruiters probe core role competencies more deeply and recognize when an answer deserves a closer look, while the candidate is still there to explain, add context, or share a specific example. By inviting industry experts to experience these interviews firsthand, we're showcasing how sophisticated AI can extend recruiters' capabilities and enrich the human conversation.”

Fusing AI Intelligence Into Enterprise Workflows

The new series reflects Fusemachines' broader vision of fusing humans and machines to enhance workforce capabilities, rather than replacing employees with automation.

By embedding specialized AI agents directly into familiar enterprise processes, Fusemachines aims to help organizations extend the capabilities of their existing teams, improve productivity, and make sophisticated AI accessible without requiring every employee to become a domain expert.

The “Can the expert tell?” video series will be released through Fusemachines' digital channels, featuring unscripted interviews across a range of professional disciplines to showcase the technological maturity of HireFoundry.ai in action. Each video will feature a Fusemachines employee interviewing an external subject matter expert, demonstrating in real time how HireFoundry's AI-powered Interview Agent can enhance human interviewing capabilities. The unscripted format is designed to provide an authentic demonstration of the technology's sophistication and maturity in real-world scenarios. The series is intended as a product demonstration rather than a controlled scientific study or formal evaluation of HireFoundry.ai's performance, and individual experiences and results may vary.

About HireFoundry.ai

HireFoundry.ai is Fusemachines' platform of AI agents supporting recruiters across resume analysis, shortlisting, live interviews, and post-interview review. Its real-time interview intelligence helps recruiters explore role-specific competencies while keeping people in control of the conversation and hiring decisions.

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio, AI Engines and AI Agents, the Company helps drive clients' AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys. With offices in North America, Asia and Latin America, Fusemachines provides a suite of enterprise AI offerings and specialty services that allow organizations of any size to implement and scale AI.

Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated capabilities, features, benefits, and potential uses of HireFoundry.ai and the Company's AI agents, including HireFoundry.ai's real-time interview intelligence; the“Can the Expert Tell?” video series, including its content, participants, and availability; customer adoption, deployment, and demand for the Company's talent acquisition solutions; the Company's agentic AI programs, product development initiatives, commercialization strategy, enterprise AI offerings, and expected market opportunities. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“envision,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that HireFoundry.ai or the Company's AI agents may not achieve market acceptance or deliver expected benefits; the risk that demonstrations, including the“Can the Expert Tell?” video series, may not be representative of results in customer deployments; the risk that additional capabilities may not be successfully developed or introduced; risks of inaccurate, biased, or unintended outputs from AI systems used in hiring; uncertain and evolving laws, regulations, and standards governing artificial intelligence, automated employment decision tools, employment and anti-discrimination, privacy, consent, identity, and likeness; potential reputational harm or liability associated with the use of AI in recruitment; risks related to customer adoption and retention; the Company's ability to develop, maintain, and enhance its products and platform; reliance on third-party platforms, including applicant tracking systems, partners, data, and infrastructure; competition in the markets in which the Company operates; cybersecurity, data privacy, regulatory, and intellectual property risks; and changing macroeconomic, industry, and market conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 27, 2026, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Fusemachines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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