Lyell Immunopharma To Participate In November Investor Events
Goldman Sachs' RxChange Series: Framing Lyell's next-generation lymphoma CAR-T data in 4Q
Format: Fireside Chat
Featured Speaker: Alexander P. Boardman, MD, Associate Physician, Division of Hematology/Oncology, Mass General Brigham Cancer Institute; Faculty of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
Date & Time: Thursday, November 5, 2026 at 11:00 am ET
Webcast Link: Here
Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings
Date & Time: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, at 4:00 pm ET
Webcast Link: Here
2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Format: 1x1 Meetings
Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2026
A live webcast and subsequent replay of the Stifel fireside chat will be available in the Investors section of the Company's website at .
About Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.
Lyell is a late-stage clinical company advancing a pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. To realize the potential of cell therapy for cancer, Lyell utilizes a suite of technologies to arm CAR T cells with enhancements needed to drive durable tumor cytotoxicity and achieve consistent and long-lasting clinical responses, including the ability to resist exhaustion, maintain qualities of durable stemness and function in the hostile tumor microenvironment. Lyell's proprietary LyFE Manufacturing CenterTM has commercial launch capability and is expected to have the capacity to manufacture more than 1,200 CAR T-cell doses per year. To learn more, please visit .
Contact:
Lyell Investor Relations
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