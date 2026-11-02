Eagleburgmann To Showcase Dry Gas Seal Solutions For Greater Compressor Reliability And Lower Operating Costs At ADIPEC 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dry gas seals help reduce wear, oil contamination, and maintenance requirements while improving compressor efficiency.

WOLFRATSHAUSEN, Germany, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EagleBurgmann, a global leader in industrial sealing technologies, will showcase its dry gas seal solutions at ADIPEC 2026 in Abu Dhabi, Nov. 2–5, where it will exhibit as part of the NAMA Cluster in Hall 6, Stand 6210. The company will highlight how advanced sealing technology can help energy operators improve compressor reliability, minimize maintenance requirements, and reduce operating costs.

Compressors are critical to operations across the oil and gas, refining, petrochemical, and energy industries. Yet conventional oil-lubricated sealing systems can introduce recurring maintenance challenges, contamination risks, and costly equipment downtime.

EagleBurgmann's dry gas seal technology addresses these challenges by using a thin gas film to separate the sealing faces during normal operation, reducing wear and eliminating the need for oil lubrication at the seal faces. The technology helps operators improve process-gas containment, reduce contamination, and enhance equipment reliability while lowering lifecycle costs.

For operators with existing oil-lubricated compressor seals, retrofits can offer a cost-effective alternative to major equipment replacement, extending asset life while addressing reliability and efficiency challenges.

Innovation in Action: Sealing System Modernization at Tüpraş

At the Tüpraş İzmir refinery in Türkiye, EagleBurgmann retrofitted a hydrogen recycle gas compressor with dry gas seal technology to address recurring maintenance, oil contamination, and reliability challenges.

Completed in just 45 weeks, the upgrade delivered a reported 65% reduction in maintenance costs and downtime, 90 barrels in annual oil savings, and a 6% reduction in power consumption. The project demonstrates how targeted sealing upgrades can improve compressor performance while reducing lifecycle costs.

Read the full Tüpraş case study.⁠

Supporting Reliability Across the Equipment Lifecycle

Beyond new compressor installations, EagleBurgmann offers application-specific retrofits, engineering support, seal supply systems, and lifecycle services to help customers address evolving operating requirements.

The company is also celebrating the 15th anniversary of the first CobaSeal installation. Designed to protect dry gas seals from bearing-oil contamination, the innovative seal can reduce gas (nitrogen/air) consumption significantly compared with conventional separation seal designs, helping operators lower costs and conserve resources.

At ADIPEC 2026, EagleBurgmann subject matter experts will be available to discuss dry gas seal retrofits, compressor modernization, API-compliant sealing solutions, seal supply systems, and lifecycle services, as well as sealing technologies supporting hydrogen and energy transition projects. The team will also engage customers on localization initiatives and opportunities to strengthen equipment reliability across the Middle East and worldwide.

Visit EagleBurgmann at the NAMA Cluster, Hall 6, Stand 6210, during ADIPEC 2026, Nov. 2–5, to explore sealing solutions that improve reliability, reduce operating costs, and support evolving energy requirements.

Follow EagleBurgmann on LinkedIn for updates and insights from ADIPEC 2026.

About EagleBurgmann

With a legacy spanning more than 140 years, EagleBurgmann provides industrial sealing technologies and lifecycle services that support equipment reliability, safety, and efficiency.

Its portfolio includes dry gas seals, carbon floating ring seals, seal supply systems, and magnetic couplings, supported by aftermarket services. With approximately 6,000 employees and a presence in 86 countries, EagleBurgmann serves customers across oil and gas, refining and petrochemicals, power, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food processing, water, and other industries.

EagleBurgmann is part of Germany's Freudenberg Group and Japan's EKK Group.

Media Contact

Blake Harvey

Global Director of Marketing & Communications, EagleBurgmann

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EagleBurgmann's Innovation Center at its Wolfratshausen, Germany headquarters.

CONTACT: Blake Harvey EagleBurgmann...