European Wax Center Partners With FIGS To Outfit Its Team With New Uniforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This partnership extends European Wax Center's new Smooth, Done RightTM brand commitment by teaming up with the world's leading healthcare apparel brand to help waxers feel good and perform at their best









PLANO, Texas, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center, Inc., the leading franchisor and operator of professional out-of-home waxing services, today announced a partnership with FIGS, the global leading healthcare apparel brand, to create new uniforms exclusively for EWC Wax Specialists nationwide. The partnership leverages FIGS' TEAMS platform, which enables organizations like European Wax Center to seamlessly outfit their teams in FIGS.

The partnership builds on EWC's Smooth, Done RightTM brand refresh, which puts the care and expertise behind every waxing experience at the forefront. The new uniforms are another way EWC is investing in the professionals who deliver that experience every day. By pairing EWC's category-leading expertise with FIGS' performance-driven uniforms, the partnership brings together two brands that champion the people who set the standards in their craft.

“Our Wax Specialists are highly trained professionals who deserve apparel designed with that same level of intention. As we continue to invest in their expertise, FIGS was a natural partner,” said Angela Jaskolski, Chief Operations Officer of European Wax Center.“This partnership is another way we're championing our Wax Specialists and helping them feel proud, prepared, and confident in the work they do.”

About European Wax Center, Inc.

Founded in 2004, European Wax Center, Inc. is the leading franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The Company's highly trained wax specialists receive extensive training and draw on insights gained from more than 100 million waxing services to combine specialized expertise, proprietary techniques, and a guest-first approach to deliver consistent, professional experiences across the brand's 1,000+ locations nationwide. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing industry with its innovative Comfort Wax®, formulated with high-quality ingredients to make waxing more efficient and less painful, along with proprietary products to help enhance and extend waxing results. For more information, please visit:

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CONTACT: Media Contact: Sophia Tortorella...