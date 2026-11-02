Season's Eatings: Tyson® Debuts New Holiday Nuggets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limited-time holiday-shaped nuggets are available now at major retailers nationwide

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most festive time of year just got even more delicious. Tyson brand is serving up holiday magic in every bite with new Tyson Holiday Nuggets.









With reindeer, tree and gingerbread shapes, Tyson Holiday Nuggets turn a familiar favorite into something made for the merriest season. Whether they're landing on a weeknight plate or making an appearance at a holiday gathering, these festive nuggets are ready to sleigh chicken nugget cravings all season long.

“The holidays are about gathering around the table and creating memories with the people you love,” said Angela Klinger, GM, RVAP for Tyson Foods.“With Tyson Holiday Nuggets, we wanted to bring a little extra fun to those moments and give friends and families an easy way to make holiday meals and celebrations even more memorable.



Made with 100% white meat chicken and offering 12 grams of protein per serving, Tyson Holiday Nuggets can go from freezer to festive in just minutes in the air fryer, oven or microwave. Tyson Holiday Nuggets are available now at major retailers nationwide through the end of the year.

For product availability, retail locations and the latest updates, visit Tyson.com.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like FamilyTM and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company is a member of the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 large capitalization indices. It had approximately 133,000 team members on September 27, 2025. Visit .



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