Assetmark Launches Private Wealth Program As New Research Highlights Growing High-Net-Worth Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Advisor Insights: Private Wealth Report finds 64% of advisors surveyed see $1-$5M households as a leading growth opportunity, but 52% are concerned about losing clients to advisors offering broader services

CONCORD, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, a leading wealth management platform for independent financial advisors, today launched AssetMark Private Wealth, a coordinated program designed to help independent financial advisors serve high-net-worth clients. The program gives advisors a scalable way to broaden their capabilities, deepen client relationships and strengthen their practices.

AssetMark's new Advisor Insights: Private Wealth Report (link) underscores the timeliness of the launch. Ninety percent of advisors surveyed say clients look to them for investment management, and 83% say clients also come to them for holistic wealth management beyond investments. These findings suggest that advisor-client relationships extend well beyond portfolios, into planning, tax, liquidity, risk and legacy needs. The report also highlights a broader competitive concern: 52% of advisors are very or extremely concerned that clients will leave for advisors offering a broader range of services. The data reinforces the value of a coordinated way to help advisors address more of clients' needs – an objective of AssetMark Private Wealth.

AssetMark Private Wealth

AssetMark Private Wealth combines financial planning, customizable investment solutions and specialized wealth capabilities, with support from AssetMark's Wealth Solutions Consulting and Client Portfolio Manager teams. Advisors can draw on capabilities most relevant to each client, while leveraging specialist resources in a model built around each client's needs and priorities.

AssetMark Private Wealth includes:



Financial planning services for tax, income, estate and legacy needs, including insurance reviews and insights

Customizable investment solutions and portfolio construction support

Specialized wealth capabilities, including tax management, private markets, cash and lending and charitable giving Wealth Solutions Consulting and Client Portfolio Manager support for identifying opportunities, developing proposals and preparing for client conversations

“Serving high-net-worth clients increasingly means looking across the full picture of their wealth,” said David McNatt, EVP and Chief Wealth Solutions and Strategy Officer at AssetMark.“AssetMark Private Wealth brings planning and investment support together with specialized capabilities, giving advisors a scalable way to address tax, income, liquidity and legacy considerations while keeping advisors at the center of the client relationship.”

Findings from Advisor Insights: Private Wealth

Across the Advisor Insights: Private Wealth Report, advisors describe a common challenge: meeting broad client expectations while building capabilities that support growth and preserve relationships over time.

The challenge begins with service expectations. Sixty percent of advisors say clients expect tax management and planning, while only 26% make it a primary offering for higher-net-worth clients. Together, the findings point to a gap between the capabilities clients expect and the services practices place at the center of their HNW offering.

Investment capabilities present a related opportunity. Ninety-one percent of advisors say access to private markets is important for delivering differentiated client outcomes and setting themselves apart from competitors. Among advisors who do not currently offer private market investments, 42% are very likely to add them within 12 months, up from 25% in 2025. At the same time, 35% cite liquidity as a challenge, underscoring why advisors must weigh the opportunity against clients' liquidity needs.

Those broader needs are also connected to a longer-term challenge: retaining families as wealth changes hands. Fifty-five percent of advisors are very or extremely concerned about losing high-net-worth clients to large institutions; an equal share is very or extremely concerned that assets will leave when wealth transfers to beneficiaries. Yet 68% see beneficiaries and the next generation as a growth opportunity, making wealth transfer both a retention risk and a chance to deepen relationships across generations.

“Advisors see wealth transfer as a pivotal moment: it can put a relationship at risk, but it can also open the door to the next generation,” said Michael Kim, President and CEO of AssetMark.“Building trust across a family takes more than managing a portfolio. It means understanding the family's broader priorities and being part of planning conversations before assets change hands. AssetMark Private Wealth is designed to help independent advisors serve those needs while preserving the flexibility and control that define their practices.”

AssetMark Private Wealth is available to independent financial advisors on the AssetMark platform beginning November 2, 2026. For more information on AssetMark Private Wealth, visit here or download the Advisor Insights: Private Wealth Report.

About the research

The 2026 AssetMark Advisor Insights: Private Wealth survey was conducted online from June 24 to July 7, 2026, among 400 U.S.-based financial advisors. Respondents were registered investment advisers or independent financial advisors affiliated with a broker-dealer; existing AssetMark clients were excluded. The margin of error for the full sample is ±4.9 percentage points at the 95% confidence level. Subgroup results have larger margins of error and should be interpreted directionally. Findings about client expectations reflect advisors' perceptions; clients were not surveyed directly.

About AssetMark

AssetMark, Inc. operates a wealth management platform with a mission to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions, powered by its innovative technology platform. The company equips advisors with planning tools, investment solutions, and operational capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996, AssetMark has over 1,100 employees and serves more than 10,000 financial advisors and over 340,000 investor households. As of June 30, 2026, the firm had over $180 billion in assets across its platforms. AssetMark, Inc. is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Jen Deitsch

Senior PR and Executive Communications Manager

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