Magna To Host Investor Day On November 11, 2026
The event will be webcast live. To join the webcast, participants should register online at . Prior to the event, registered webcast attendees will receive instructions and a link to access the webcast. A replay of the presentation and supporting materials will be available following the event.
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations
... │ 905.726.7035
MEDIA CONTACT
Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR
... │ 248.761.7004
A BOUT MAGNA
Magna is one of the world's largest automotive suppliers and a trusted partner to automakers in the industry's most critical markets globally. With operations in 27 countries, we combine global scale with trusted reliability and proven execution. Backed by nearly seven decades of experience, we bring together deep manufacturing expertise with innovative vehicle systems to deliver performance, safety, and quality.
For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit
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