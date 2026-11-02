Vera Therapeutics To Participate In The Guggenheim 3Rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERA), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, today announced that the Company's management team will participate in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, which is taking place in Boston, MA from November 9-11, 2026. The management team will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

Fireside Chat Details:

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Time: 11:30 AM ET

Webcast:

A replay of the event will be available for 90 days and can be accessed by visiting the News & Events section of the Company's website at ir.veratx.com.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on the pursuit of truth in science to transform medicine in autoimmune disease, starting with the kidney. Vera Therapeutics' flagship commercial product is TRUTAKNATM (atacicept-vymj), a B-cell activating factor (BAFF) and A proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) inhibitor. Vera Therapeutics is evaluating multiple diseases where the reduction of autoantibodies through inhibition of BAFF and APRIL may prove clinically meaningful. Vera Therapeutics was founded in 2016 and is based in Brisbane, California. To learn more, visit .

Forward-looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters, events or results that may occur in the future are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, the potential for TRUTAKNA to be a disease-modifying therapy; and the plans, commitments, aspirations and goals under the caption“About Vera Therapeutics”. Words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Vera Therapeutics' current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the regulatory approval process, risks related to commercial launch, market acceptance, and payer coverage, results of earlier clinical trials may not be obtained in later clinical trials, preliminary results may not be predictive of topline results, risks and uncertainties associated with Vera Therapeutics' business in general, the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitical events, and the other risks described in Vera Therapeutics' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. Vera Therapeutics undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Contact:

Joshua Qin

Vera Therapeutics

650-360-6978

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Media Contact:

Debra Charlesworth

Vera Therapeutics

415-854-8051

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