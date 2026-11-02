A3P Biomedical Appoints Matt Franklin As President, North America To Accelerate US Market Access For Stockholm3

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A3P Biomedical AB (publ), a Swedish company specializing in advanced prostate cancer screening, today announces the appointment of Matt Franklin as President of A3P Biomedical North America. He will join the company's Executive Management Team and report to CEO Martin Steinberg.

Matt Franklin brings more than 30 years' experience in product development, commercialization and business leadership within oncology screening, as well as diagnostics and medical devices. His appointment represents an important step in A3P Biomedical's strategy to establish Stockholm3 as a new standard of care for first line prostate cancer screening.

Matt Franklin has held several senior leadership positions at leading US precision diagnostics and screening companies, including Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Global Marketing at Foundation Medicine, Chief Business Officer at ArcherDx, Chief Commercial Officer at Thrive Earlier Detection, and General Manager of Precision Oncology at Exact Sciences. In addition, Matt served as Chief Operating Officer and later, CEO of Akili, a digital therapeutics company.

"Matt brings an exceptional combination of industry expertise, commercial leadership and deep understanding of the US screening market. His proven track record of bringing innovative technologies to the market and scaling commercial operations will be instrumental as we aim to establish Stockholm3 as standard of care in the world's largest healthcare market. We are delighted to welcome him to our Executive Management Team," says Martin Steinberg, CEO of A3P Biomedical.

"I am excited to take on this role at such an important stage in A3P Biomedical's development. Stockholm3 has differentiated technology, compelling clinical evidence and significant potential to transform prostate cancer screening in the United States. I look forward to working with the team to establish Stockholm3 as a standard of care, ultimately helping more men benefit from screening and more accurate diagnosis," says Matt Franklin.

About A3P Biomedical

A3P Biomedical is a company that specializes in advanced prostate cancer screening with its lead product Stockholm3. A3P Biomedical is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

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About Stockholm3

Stockholm3 is a is a blood-based test that integrates PSA, additional protein biomarkers, a polygenic risk score, and clinical variables in a risk algorithm to identify men at risk of aggressive prostate cancer. It has been evaluated in studies including more than 90,000 men and published in leading journals including The Lancet Oncology, Journal of Clinical Oncology, European Urology, and Annals of Internal Medicine. For more information about Stockholm3 and the clinical evidence please visit

CONTACT: For further information, please contact: Cecilia Edström, CFO Telephone: +46 72 226 23 28 Email:...