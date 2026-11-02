Former Microsoft And Cisco Security Executive Edna Conway Joins Known Advisory Council

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Conway brings decades of global security leadership to address the growing need for AI agent identity and accountability across companies, platforms and borders

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known, a company building accountability infrastructure for autonomous AI, today announced that Edna Conway has joined its Advisory Council. A former senior security executive at Microsoft and Cisco, Conway brings decades of experience managing cybersecurity risk across complex global technology ecosystems, strengthening Known's efforts to establish open, interoperable accountability infrastructure for AI agents.

Conway has built her career focused on security and risk management, advising both enterprises and governments. She currently serves as the Chief Operating and Risk Officer for cybersecurity consultancy TPO Group. Previous senior security roles include Microsoft, where she was Vice President and Chief Security & Risk Officer for Cloud Infrastructure and Cisco, where she served as Chief Security Officer for the Global Value Chain.

As autonomous AI agents increasingly operate across organizational and platform boundaries, establishing who they represent and who is accountable for their actions is becoming a critical challenge. Conway's experience securing cloud infrastructure and global supply chains brings valuable perspective to a problem that requires trust and interoperability across independent systems.

“As AI agents take on greater autonomy, knowing who stands behind them and who is accountable for their actions becomes essential to trust,” said Allie Kline, Interim CEO of Known.“Edna understands what it takes to build trust across complex, interconnected ecosystems. Her experience will be invaluable as we advance DNSid as an open foundation for accountability across the global digital economy.”

In addition to her role at TPO Group, Conway is also CEO of EMC Advisors, advising CEOs, enterprises and governments on security and risk management, including supply chain resilience. She advises several cybersecurity companies, government agencies, and universities, and serves on the U.S. Department of Commerce's Information Security & Privacy Advisory Board, NYU's Tandon School of Engineering's Cybersecurity Advisory Board, the NASA SEWP Advisory Council and as a Non-resident Fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“Autonomous AI is introducing a new accountability challenge that no single company, platform or government can solve alone,” said Conway.“As AI agents increasingly operate across organizational boundaries, we need a common approach to establishing who is responsible for their actions. Known is addressing this challenge through an open, neutral infrastructure designed to work across the global digital economy. I am pleased to join the Advisory Council and contribute to this important work.”

Known is advancing DNSid, an open, neutral approach that gives AI agents persistent, independently verifiable identities tied to the organizations responsible for them.

DNSid is built on the Domain Name System (DNS), the internet's existing global naming infrastructure. It is designed to establish a persistent, independently verifiable link between AI agents and the organizations accountable for them, complementing existing authentication, authorization and security controls rather than replacing them.

Conway is the newest addition to an Advisory Council which includes internet pioneer Vint Cerf, former NSA Chief Responsible AI Officer Vinh Nguyen, former NSA Signals Intelligence Director Teresa Shea, and former Akamai CEO Paul Sagan.

About Known

Known is building accountability infrastructure for autonomous AI. As AI agents increasingly operate across organizations, platforms and jurisdictions, Known is advancing DNSid, an open, neutral, DNS-based approach designed to make accountability interoperable at Internet scale. Known is working with industry, government, and standards communities to develop this approach through open, collaborative processes. For more information, visit and .

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