Menlo Microsystems Appoints John B. Kennedy As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Semiconductor finance veteran joins Menlo Micro as it expands commercialization of its Ideal Switch® technology across AI infrastructure and other high-growth markets

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Microsystems (“Menlo Micro”), a leader in high-performance switching technology for AI infrastructure, today announced John B. Kennedy as its new Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Kennedy joins Menlo Micro to help guide its financial strategy and operations through Ideal Switch® commercialization and the company's next phase of growth.

Kennedy brings over three decades of financial and business experience, including 25 years in senior finance leadership roles across venture-backed semiconductor, deep-tech and high-growth technology companies such as Inspire Semiconductor, SolarBridge Technologies later acquired by SunPower, and TriLumina, whose VCSEL technology was acquired by Lumentum. Throughout his career, he has raised significant venture, strategic and debt financings; led complex financial transactions; completed multiple buy and sell-side M&A transactions and supported companies through public-market transitions.

Kennedy succeeds Mark Czepiel, who served as Chief Financial Officer for the past decade, supporting Menlo Micro's development and evolution from early-stage technology innovation to commercial adoption.

“John brings deep semiconductor industry expertise and a proven track record of financial leadership, guiding innovative technology companies through critical stages of growth,” said Rich Simoncic, Chief Executive Officer of Menlo Micro.“We are confident his experience will be instrumental in supporting our expansion across AI infrastructure, data centers and RF switching markets. As we accelerate commercial adoption, his experience in building scalable financial operations, strengthen strategic partnerships and drive disciplined execution will be invaluable.”

“Menlo Micro has reached an inflection point as its Ideal Switch® moves into new markets and applications,” said John B. Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer of Menlo Micro.“The opportunity ahead is to translate that momentum into a scalable business, with the financial infrastructure, strategic partnerships and capital strategy to support sustained growth. Having helped semiconductor companies navigate similar transitions, I'm excited to bring that experience to Menlo Micro as we build for the next stage.”

Kennedy's appointment further strengthens Menlo Micro's executive leadership following the appointment of Rich Simoncic as Chief Executive Officer in August 2026.

About Menlo Micro

Menlo Micro's proprietary Ideal Switch® technology overcomes the inherent trade-offs of traditional electromechanical relays (EMRs) and semiconductor switches. Spanning both high-frequency and power applications, the Ideal Switch portfolio combines ultra-low loss, high linearity, fast switching and compact form factors. Serving applications across semiconductor test, AI infrastructure, data centers, aerospace and defense, and RF and relays markets, Menlo Micro helps customers solve critical switching challenges and build smaller, lighter and more efficient systems. Learn more at .

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