Callan JMB Announces Arrival Of Rapid Dose Therapeutics' Quickstriptm, Resulting In $15 Million In Projected Revenue Over The Next 18 Months

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Milestone advances Callan JMB's domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing strategy and is expected to create a new high-margin healthcare manufacturing revenue stream at their Texas facility.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas, Nov. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) (“Callan JMB” or the“Company”), a diversified healthcare logistics, preparedness, and critical infrastructure company, today announced that it has received a complete QuickStrip TM oral thin-film production line from Rapid Dose Therapeutics Corp. (“RDT”) for installation at the Company's facility in Texas.

The arrival of the manufacturing system completes another significant step in Callan JMB's strategy to expand its pharmaceutical services platform through domestic manufacturing, packaging, fulfillment, distribution, and increase our healthcare preparedness capabilities. This equipment delivery launches our entry into the market for the production of innovative oral thin-film delivery products in the United States.

The collaboration comes amid growing interest in oral thin-film drug delivery technologies as demand grows for alternative pharmaceutical dosage formats. This arrangement combines RDT's proprietary QuickStrip TM oral thin-film technology with Callan JMB's infrastructure, regulatory expertise, healthcare logistics network, and pharmaceutical distribution capabilities. Once installed the production line will provide the foundation for U.S.-based manufacturing of fast-dissolving oral thin-film products for pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and government healthcare applications.

Callan JMB currently believes that the oral thin-film manufacturing platform will generate up to $15 million in revenue during the first 18 months of operation, post the successful qualification of the equipment.

“This shipment is an important milestone in our vision to fast track the building of a comprehensive U.S.-based pharmaceutical manufacturing and healthcare logistics platform,” said Wayne Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Callan JMB.“We continue to implement capabilities that will help us reach our goal of strengthen healthcare supply chain resiliency, support domestic manufacturing, and create long-term value for our customers and shareholders. We believe oral thin-film delivery technology represents one of the most promising segments of pharmaceutical innovation today. Today's positive announcement demonstrates our commitment to a rapid roll out of these advancements.”

Williams continued,“This new opportunity aligns directly with our strategy of leveraging our existing infrastructure and healthcare logistics capabilities to create scalable, recurring revenue streams while supporting domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing. Neither the completion of this project nor the recently announced IV Bag manufacturing facility require us to raise any additional capital.“

About QuickStrip TM

QuickStripTM is Rapid Dose Therapeutics' proprietary oral thin-film drug delivery platform. The technology utilizes rapidly dissolving oral strips designed to deliver active ingredients efficiently and conveniently without the need for water or traditional dosage forms. The platform has potential applications across pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, wellness products, emergency preparedness programs, and other healthcare markets.

About Callan JMB

Callan JMB, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) is a diversified healthcare logistics, preparedness, and manufacturing, and critical infrastructure company serving healthcare organizations, government agencies, and commercial customers. The Company provides fulfillment, warehousing, cold-chain logistics, monitoring, regulatory compliance, specialty packaging, pharmaceutical support services, and emergency preparedness solutions designed to strengthen supply chains and protect critical products.

Through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and organic growth initiatives, Calen JMB is building a platform spanning healthcare and pharmaceutical logistics, domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing, critical electrical infrastructure, specialty industrial manufacturing, preparedness services, and energy development.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated installation, qualification, operation, commercialization, revenue generation, and future utilization of the QuickStripTM production line; the expected benefits of the collaboration with Rapid Dose Therapeutics; projected revenues; and future business opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including customer adoption, regulatory approvals, product qualification, market conditions, and execution risks. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Callan JMB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.