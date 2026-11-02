The Recollective Expands To Charlotte, Opens Signups For Doorstep Recycling Service

The ReCollective provides reusable bags for monthly collection of hard-to-recycle materials.

Members place their materials outside their homes for scheduled doorstep pickup.

The ReCollective collects hard-to-recycle materials for delivery to recycling and reuse partners.

Durham-based recycling service has grown from 40 members in 2022 to more than 1,000 households and is now expanding to Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The ReCollective, a recycling and reuse service headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, announced today that signups are open for its expansion into Charlotte. The service will provide residents with a convenient way to recycle materials that typically cannot go into curbside recycling bins, with monthly collection directly from their doorsteps.The Charlotte service will begin once 50 households have signed up. Residents can register now to be among the first to receive service, with billing beginning only when collection starts. The initial service area includes ZIP codes 28203, 28204, 28205, 28207, 28209, and portions of 28211.From 40 Members to More Than 1,000 HouseholdsFounded in September 2022 with just 40 households in North Carolina's Triangle region, The ReCollective has grown to serve more than 1,000 households in Durham, Raleigh, and surrounding communities. In 2025 alone, The ReCollective collected more than 112,000 pounds of hard-to-recycle materials, helping keep valuable resources out of landfills.The expansion into Charlotte builds on four years of experience making recycling more accessible to North Carolina households. By bringing specialized recycling collection directly to residents' homes, The ReCollective aims to make it easier for families to reduce waste without the hassle of researching recycling options or visiting multiple drop-off locations.A Convenient Way to Recycle Beyond the CurbThe ReCollective collects materials that most municipal recycling programs do not accept, including plastic film, crinkly packaging, textiles, Styrofoam, batteries, light bulbs, and rotating categories of other hard-to-recycle items.Members receive labeled, reusable collection bags to fill throughout the month. On their scheduled pickup day, they simply place the bags outside their homes. The ReCollective handles collection, sorting, and delivery to specialized recycling and reuse partners.Responsible recycling and transparency are central to the service. In its existing operations, 90% of collected materials go to partners within 100 miles of The ReCollective's Durham warehouse. The organization prioritizes regional recycling and reuse partnerships whenever possible.Residents in the initial service area can learn more, check availability, and sign up at therecollective/charlotte-recycles/.About The ReCollectiveHeadquartered in Durham, North Carolina, The ReCollective is a recycling and reuse service founded in September 2022. Through convenient doorstep collection and partnerships with specialized recyclers and reuse organizations, The ReCollective helps households recycle beyond the curbside bin, reduce waste, and keep valuable materials in use.Learn more at therecollective.

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The ReCollective Expands to Charlotte, Opens Signups for Doorstep Recycling Service News Provided By The ReCollective November 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Waste Management



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