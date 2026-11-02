Celeste Marie Wilson Takes Debut Album Southern American Princess To Americana Radio With Bill Wence Promotions

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Texas singer-songwriter's family-rooted debut "Marie" heads to roots stations nationwide

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Texas singer-songwriter Celeste Marie Wilson is bringing her debut album, Southern American Princess, to Americana and roots radio nationwide in coordination with Bill Wence Promotions (Nashville). Released on Little Dipper Record Company with international distribution by Select-O-Hits through The Orchard the ten track album will be serviced to roots stations beginning October 30th. The promotions partnership follows Celeste Marie's performance at Bobby's Idle Hour Tavern during Americana Fest 2026 in Nashville. Jim Reilley produced nine of the ten tracks which were recorded live in Tennessee with a full band. Josh David Walker produced "Willow." Celeste Marie plays her own rhythm guitar.Celeste Marie shares, "These songs came from my family, from the land and from the women who came before me. Americana radio is where stories like Jessie Marie's have always found a home and I'm grateful Mr. Wence believes in them." Southern American Princess digs deep into Texas soil and Southern lore. Each song delivering a story worth telling, from a hometown oil boom to old legends of grief, devotion and freedom. "Black Gold" for example is a hometown song with crude in its veins. In 1931, George Strake struck oil in Conroe Texas and the boom that followed turned a sawmill town into a place that, for a little while, counted more millionaires per capita than anywhere else in America.Fortunes were made overnight, and the ground fought back. In January 1933, a wild well blew out and caught fire, burning for about three months and leaving a crater that's still there today. That's the thing about black gold: it'll make you rich, and it'll remind you who's really in charge. Celeste Marie lays that story over a bluesy swamp-rock groove, all grit, money and Gulf Coast heat. "Marie," is the true story of Celeste Marie's great-grandparents, Gayle McCullough and Jessie Marie, who eloped in the 1930s. Jessie Marie was a poet and piano teacher who dreamed of singing at the Grand Ole Opry. Celeste Marie never met her but she carries her name and wrote the song from family stories, handwritten notes and the poems Jessie Marie left behind.The first time she sang it for her grandmother Sarah, Jessie Marie's daughter, Sarah cried. "Marie" debuts following the release of "Jesus, Tequila and Whiskey," which completed its run on Music Row's Top 100 as Celeste Marie's first national chart entry. "Willow" is a Southern gothic romance in the spirit of Jane Eyre. The weeping willow, with its long branches bowing low to brush the water, has sheltered dreamers and lovers for generations. In Celtic tradition it stands at the threshold between one world and the next. Beneath its boughs, Celeste Marie bids farewell to childhood, a dear friend and the girl she used to be, learning to bend without breaking, like the willow. In the South, to "carry someone home" is to see them tenderly to their rest; in "Willow," it becomes a promise that outlasts any parting. "Swan Dive" is a devotional love song built on one of nature's most romantic birds. Swans mate for life, and the story goes that a swan who loses its partner can be so overcome with grief that it falls from the sky.Since ancient Greece, legend has also held that a swan stays silent its entire life and sings only once, beautifully, before it dies. Celeste Marie draws on both, along with the diver's swan dive-arms spread wide before the plunge-for a song about falling for someone with everything you have. "You Can't Cage a Songbird" rides with the desperados. When Nashville tried to fit Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings into a mold, they walked out and made their own rules.In 1985 they joined Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson as The Highwaymen, and their second single, Guy Clark's "Desperados Waiting for a Train," became a hymn for anyone who'd rather live free than live tame. Four decades later, the outlaw spirit is riding high again, carried by a new generation of independent artists building careers on their own terms. Celeste Marie rides in that company and this song is her declaration of independence.Celeste Marie Wilson is a Texas-born singer-songwriter based in Montgomery, Texas, and the eighth generation of her family tied to land in Comanche. Her sultry voice and story-first songwriting draw on Texas family history, horses and Gulf Coast Southern wit.She won the Josie Music Award for Story Enhanced Video of the Year for "If I Sin For You," accepted at the Grand Ole Opry. She is a 2026 International Songwriting Competition semi-finalist and a 2026 Women Songwriters Hall of Fame Ambassador, performing on the main stage at the Washington, D.C. gala. Southern American Princess is out now on Little Dipper Record Company. Learn more at celestemariewilsonmusic.

John McNerney

John in Houston PR LLC

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Celeste Marie Wilson Takes Debut Album Southern American Princess to Americana Radio with Bill Wence Promotions News Provided By John in Houston PR LLC November 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry, Music Industry



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