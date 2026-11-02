Seventy Percent Of Industrial Transformations Fail - New Book Reveals What The Winners Do Differently

Yannick Schilly unveils THE SUPERFIT COMPANY before 160 industry leaders at the Global Leaders Forum, October 29, 2026 - Cincinnati Open Event Center, Mason, Ohio. Photo: ALTIX

THE SUPERFIT COMPANY: Why Industrial Winners Never Stop Transforming (ALTIX Press, 2026)

Scenes from the 2026 Global Leaders Forum & Industrial Excellence Honors. Photo: ALTIX

THE SUPERFIT COMPANY by Yannick Schilly, unveiled before 160 industry leaders at the Global Leaders Forum, is out now in hardcover, paperback, and ebook.

- Yannick Schilly, author of THE SUPERFIT COMPANYMASON, GREATER CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Roughly seventy percent of industrial transformations fail - a figure that has barely moved in thirty years of programs, consultants, and technology waves. In THE SUPERFIT COMPANY: Why Industrial Winners Never Stop Transforming (ALTIX Press), released October 30, industrial executive Yannick Schilly argues the reason is not the technology: it is that most companies treat transformation as a project with a finish line, when the winners treat the capacity for change itself as a trained capability. His prescription is the book's central idea - transform while you are healthy.The book was unveiled on the eve of publication, October 29, at the 2026 Global Leaders Forum & Industrial Excellence Honors, an ALTIX initiative held at the Cincinnati Open Event Center in Mason, Ohio. Before some 160 senior industrial leaders gathered under the forum's themes - Connect, Inspire, Excel - Schilly presented the book's central argument and the story behind it, closing an evening in which fourteen leading manufacturers received the 2026 Industrial Excellence Honors. Serge Joris, President & CEO of the Frigoglass Group - who contributed the book's foreword - traveled from Athens to deliver the keynote on leadership, resilience, and sustainable industrial performance.Schilly writes from the operator's side of the question. Over three decades he ran and transformed factories and supply chains across Europe, Asia, and the Americas - fifteen years with a leading German industrial technology group, five years in China leading a worst-to-best plant turnaround told in the book's final chapter, and four years as Chief Operating Officer for the NAFTA region. He is President & CEO of ALTIX CONSULTING, a Cincinnati-based management consulting firm serving industrial champions across North America, Europe, and Asia.The book distills that experience into a complete operating system for industrial transformation: seven principles arranged as the Superfit Wheel; the Four Clocks, a plain-language measure of organizational fitness; a rapid-reset operating model that banks results in twelve-to-twenty-four-week windows; a“crisis vaccine” for engineering resilience before it is needed; and a clear-eyed treatment of Industrial AI, governed by one law the winners respect: organizational intelligence before artificial intelligence.In his foreword, Serge Joris, President and CEO of the Frigoglass Group, writes:“This book is different. It does more than explain transformation; it captures its energy, its uncertainty, and its promise... It is an invitation to leaders to imagine what their organizations could become, and to take the first purposeful steps toward making that vision real.”Early readers from industry and academia have endorsed the book, among them:“For executives, board members, and industrial leaders... The Superfit Company offers both a powerful wake-up call and a practical roadmap.” - Dr. Jay Lee, Clark Distinguished Chair Professor and Director, Industrial AI Center, University of Maryland“Outstanding - thought-provoking and a must-read for any CEO and board chair who is planning, starting, or in the middle of a transformation of any kind.” - Rob Connelly, Chairman of the Board, Henny Penny“This is a book every business owner, CEO, and board member should read.” - Soojin Do, Chief Information Officer, Sun Taiyang Co., Ltd.“Industrial companies do not get to choose whether the world changes - only whether they are fit when it does,” said Schilly.“The companies that win are not lucky, and they are not fearless. They are fit: they train the capacity to transform the way an athlete trains, while they are healthy - not when the crisis forces them. This book is the training program I wish someone had handed me thirty years ago.”THE SUPERFIT COMPANY was released October 30, 2026, and is available in hardcover (ISBN 979-8-9970398-0-6), paperback (ISBN 979-8-9970398-1-3), and ebook, through Amazon, major online booksellers, and bookstore distribution via IngramSpark. Readers will find the book, the Superfit Score diagnostic, and the complete companion toolkit at superfitcompany. An audiobook edition is in production.About the AuthorYannick Schilly is the co-founder, president, and CEO of ALTIX CONSULTING. An industrial engineer by training and an operator by temperament, he spent a quarter century in the factory automation industry across Germany, China, and the United States, where he planned, built, moved, and operated smart factories and regional logistics centers on three continents. Born and raised near Strasbourg on the French–German border, he holds a BS in Industrial Engineering and an MBA in General Management and Global Business, speaks four languages, previously served as Chairman of the Board of the European-American Chamber of Commerce in Cincinnati, and co-hosts“The Industrialist,” ALTIX's podcast on manufacturing leadership. He lives in Greater Cincinnati, Ohio, and in Strasbourg, France.About ALTIX PressALTIX Press is the publishing imprint of ALTIX CORPORATION, headquartered in Mason, Ohio. It publishes practitioner-written works on industrial leadership and transformation. Learn more at altixconsulting.Media ContactAnne CappelALTIX Press, an imprint of ALTIX CORPORATION+1 513 310 95006402 Thornberry Court, Mason, OH 45040Review copies, author interviews, high-resolution cover art, the book's figures, and photography from the Global Leaders Forum unveiling are available on request. Author available for interviews in English, French, and German.Follow ALTIX: linkedin/company/altix-consulting · superfitcompany · altixconsulting

Anne Cappel

ALTIX Press, an imprint of ALTIX CORPORATION

+1 513 310 9500

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Seventy Percent of Industrial Transformations Fail - New Book Reveals What the Winners Do Differently News Provided By Altix Corporation November 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology...



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