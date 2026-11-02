Zack Huhn Named Chief Superintelligence Officer At Enterprise Technology Association

Zachary Huhn has been named Chief SuperIntelligence Officer at the Enterprise Technology Association

Huhn will lead ETA's advanced tech strategy and its alignment with federal AI priorities, and continue as Executive Director of the US AI Congress through 2027.

- Zack HuhnTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Enterprise Technology Association (ETA), the national leader in AI and emerging technology adoption, today named Zack Huhn as its Chief SuperIntelligence Officer. In the new role, Huhn will lead ETA's strategy on advanced AI and emerging technology and work to align ETA's ecosystem of members and partners with federal AI priorities, standards and programs. Huhn will continue to serve as Executive Director of the US AI Congress through 2027, including US AI Congress 2027 on March 24-25, 2027.As AI systems grow more capable, the organizations that move fastest will be the ones that understand both the technology and the federal policy, standards and investment landscape shaping how it is built, bought and deployed. Huhn's appointment gives ETA members and partners a direct line into both.In the role, Huhn will:. Track frontier AI capabilities, from agentic systems to the path toward superintelligence, and translate them into practical guidance for ETA members and partners. Align ETA's programs with federal AI priorities, including national standards, AI workforce initiatives and agency adoption goals. Help members and partners navigate federal engagement, from standards participation to public-sector partnerships and procurement readiness. Connect AI strategy to the adjacent technologies that matter for national competitiveness, including cybersecurity, quantum, robotics and AI infrastructure. Convene ETA's Advisors Network of peers, partners and advisors on the technical and policy questions advanced AI raises"Industry and the federal government are both moving fast on AI, and too often they're moving on separate tracks," said Huhn. "ETA's members and partners need to understand where the technology is heading and where federal policy, standards and investment are heading at the same time. My job is to connect those two conversations so our ecosystem can build with confidence and help the country stay ahead.""Zack has spent his career at the intersection of technology and public policy, from IEEE standards work to helping establish the bipartisan Smart Cities Caucus in Congress," said Summer Crenshaw, co-founder of ETA. "This role puts that experience to work for every member and partner in the ETA network."ETA's mission is to train one million Americans in AI, cyber, quantum and emerging technologies by 2030. Aligning that work with national priorities helps ensure the skills and solutions ETA's ecosystem builds meet the country's most important technology needs.Continuing leadership of the US AI CongressHuhn will continue to lead the US AI Congress as Executive Director through 2027. The US AI Congress brings federal, state and local policymakers together with industry, academia and communities to shape how AI is developed and deployed in the United States. US AI Congress 2027 takes place March 24-25, 2027, and will put superintelligence at the center of its program, alongside tracks on AI anthropology and AI technology, policy and impact, plus a showcase of featured cohort members and projects from the National AI Accelerator.Key dates:. Now through December 10, 2026: Ticket access requests open at usaicongress. December 10, 2026: Tickets on sale; 2027 event partners and an agenda preview announced. March 24-25, 2027: US AI Congress 2027"The US AI Congress exists to get policymakers, industry and communities in the same room before decisions are made, not after," said Huhn. "In 2027, that room needs to be talking about superintelligence."About Zack HuhnZack Huhn is Chief SuperIntelligence Officer of the Enterprise Technology Association and Executive Director of the US AI Congress. A national technology strategist focused on AI readiness, technology policy, economic development and workforce enablement, he helped establish the bipartisan Smart Cities Caucus in the U.S. Congress and has served in IEEE Standards leadership, including as chair of the P2784 Working Group and on the Standards Development Board as its youngest-ever member. He has been recognized as a Top 50 Global Leader in Smart Cities and Regions. Huhn is based in Tampa, Florida.About the Enterprise Technology Association (ETA)The Enterprise Technology Association (ETA) is the national leader in AI and emerging technology adoption. ETA equips leaders, organizations, and regions with the just-in-time education, enablement, and trusted connections they need to thrive. ETA produces the AI Week conference series and supports the AI Ready programs nationwide. Learn more at joineta.

Zack Huhn

Enterprise Technology Association

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Zack Huhn Named Chief SuperIntelligence Officer at Enterprise Technology Association News Provided By Enterprise Technology Association November 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Politics, Technology, U.S. Politics



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