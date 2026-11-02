Larrikin Bourbon & Koala Bare Gin Sizzle In Arizona

The Koala Bare lineup

Single Barrel Bourbon - the flagship of the Larrikin line up

Larrikin Founder & Distiller pouring the good stuff

Kentucky craftsmanship and Australian irreverence head to the Grand Canyon State through a new market partnership

- Greg Keeley, Founder & Distiller

LAWRENCEBURG, KY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Larrikin Bourbon Company and Koala Bare Spirits today announced a partnership with Arizona -based Lynx Distribution to launch both brands in Arizona, bringing their distinctive whiskeys and Australian-inspired gins to a new audience in the Southwest.

The partnership marks the next step in the brands' U.S. expansion, pairing Larrikin's Kentucky roots and Australian personality with a local partner focused on quality and getting things done.

“Arizona is a bloody important market for us,” said Greg Keeley, founder and distiller of Larrikin Bourbon Co.“Ripper bourbon, Aussie inspired gin and a healthy disregard for taking ourselves too seriously. We reckon we'll get along with Lynx just fine.”

Based in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, Larrikin produces bourbon, rye whiskey and specialty spirits shaped by founder Greg Keeley's Australian heritage. Koala Bare Spirits takes that independent spirit into gin, showcasing Australian botanicals in an expressive, contemporary style.

“Larrikin and Koala Bare bring exceptional spirits with an unmistakable personality,” said Colton Varner, Director of Operations at Lynx Distribution.“We're excited to introduce both brands to Arizona and bring a little Aussie spirit to our state.”

Larrikin's move into Arizona brings the Veteran owned craft distillery into its 18th state.

About Larrikin Bourbon Company

Larrikin Bourbon Company is a veteran-owned distillery in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky. Founded by Australian-born U.S. Navy combat veteran Greg Keeley, the company produces award-winning bourbon, rye whiskey and specialty spirits with an unmistakable Australian streak. Learn more at larrikinbourbon.

About Koala Bare Spirits

Koala Bare Spirits produces premium Australian-inspired gin featuring distinctive Aussie botanicals, refined flavor and a cheeky personality. Learn more at koalabare.

About Lynx Distribution

Lynx Distribution partners with exceptional distilleries to build demand, secure placements, and grow brands across Arizona's retail and hospitality landscape.

Maddie Tucker

Larrikin Bourbon Co.

+1 859-300-9590

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Larrikin Bourbon & Koala Bare Gin Sizzle in Arizona News Provided By Larrikin Bourbon Co. November 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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