Shoplinkz Launches Ask Shoplinkz, An AI Shopping Search That Lets Shoppers Ask Their Favorite Stores Anything

Ask Shoplinkz AI and the Shoplinkz Mall Map

Shoppers ask in plain words and get one clear answer with real products from real stores

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Shoplinkz today launched Ask Shoplinkz, an AI shopping search built into its free shopping platform at shoplinkz. Instead of opening tab after tab, shoppers type what they want in their own words, like "a matching activewear set I can wear from a morning hike to coffee with friends," and get one clear answer with real products from real stores, each linked to where to buy.

Online shopping still means searching store by store. Ask Shoplinkz searches across the thousands of stores on Shoplinkz in 17 categories, from department stores to specialty shops, and brings back what fits. Answers appear word by word as they are written, and every product links to its page on Shoplinkz, where shoppers can save it to their lists.

"Shopping online still means searching one store at a time," said Jonathan Stephens, Co-founder and CEO of Shoplinkz. "Ask Shoplinkz flips that. You ask once, in your own words, and your stores answer. It is the next step in making Shoplinkz the one calm place where all your shopping lives."

Ask Shoplinkz follows the October relaunch of Shoplinkz around the Mall Map, a personal home screen that organizes every store a shopper loves into one place. Sign-ups grew 164% in the relaunch week.

How Ask Shoplinkz works:

- Ask anything: type a question in plain words, no filters or keywords needed.

- One clear answer: real products from real stores, with prices and links.

- Save what you find: add any product to your Shoplinkz lists.

- Free to try: free accounts include 10 questions a month, and Shoplinkz Pro ($9.99 a month or $99 a year, with a 7-day free trial) includes 100.

Ask Shoplinkz is live today at shoplinkz, with the Shoplinkz iPhone app to follow. Watch how Shoplinkz works in the video below.

Shoplinkz is also now listed in the Connectors Directory for Claude, Anthropic's AI assistant. Claude users can connect Shoplinkz in one click and search its stores and products right inside their own chats.

About Shoplinkz

Shoplinkz is The Original OS for Online Shopping. Based in Bentonville, Arkansas, Shoplinkz gives shoppers a personal Mall Map of the stores they love across 17 categories - every store in one place, organized around the shopper, not an algorithm. Learn more at shoplinkz.

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Shoplinkz Launches Ask Shoplinkz, an AI Shopping Search That Lets Shoppers Ask Their Favorite Stores Anything News Provided By Shoplinkz November 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



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