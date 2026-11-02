Gas Capacity in ERCOT's Interconnection Queue Up 85.5% in a Year

Jason Langella Joins the NatGas To Power Forum Technology Panel in Austin

Gas capacity in ERCOT's interconnection queue is up 85.5% in a year, an AI agent's analysis of public data finds. Jason Langella presents it in Austin Nov. 11.

- Jason Langella, Founder and Chairman, SEO Agency USAAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gas capacity in ERCOT's generation interconnection queue rose 85.5% in a year, to 81,033.87 megawatts in September 2026, according to an AI agent's analysis of public ERCOT data. The agent, the Texas Data Center Gas Watch, built by SEO Agency USA, compared ERCOT's monthly Generation Interconnection Status reports, which showed 43,695.24 megawatts of gas a year earlier. September also brought the queue's first monthly decline after 12 straight increases, down 670.09 megawatts. SEO Agency USA Founder and Chairman Jason Langella will show how the agent works on the technology panel on day one of the 2nd Annual NatGas To Power Forum in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, November 11.The agent's other September findings show how much detail ERCOT's monthly report holds. ERCOT's public project list held 79,075.8 megawatts of that gas; ERCOT reports most of the rest as totals for confidential early study stages, because its confidentiality rules keep a project off the list until it requests a Full Interconnection Study. A 3,000-megawatt project in Fisher County that appeared on the public list in September was most likely a project moving forward from those confidential stages rather than new capacity: confidential early-stage combined-cycle gas fell by exactly 3,000 megawatts the same month. All 20 gas projects that changed their projected online date pushed it later. The agent also reads the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's list of gas turbine air permits, which shows 21 pending applications totaling 17,249.78 megawatts, and five Public Utility Commission of Texas large-load projects.Python reads the state's files and does every calculation, Claude writes the brief, a checker confirms every number against the source data, and a person approves the brief before it reaches a commercial team. The brief reports only what the state's files show.The pressure on the grid shows in ERCOT's own numbers. ERCOT told the Texas Senate in July that it is tracking approximately 474 gigawatts of large loads seeking to connect, about 90% of them data centers, as of June 2026, and it set an all-time demand record of 91,134 megawatts on July 22, unofficial until final settlement. Nationally, the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects power plants to burn 37.0 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas in 2026, up from 35.8 in 2025, and the International Energy Agency estimates that around 15 to 27 gigawatts of on-site natural gas generation may power data centers by 2030, mostly in the United States.The panel, "From Molecules to Megawatts: Transforming the Natural Gas Commercial Value Chain Through Innovative Technology," runs from 10:15 to 11:45 AM Central Time at the JW Marriott Austin. Cleve Hogarth, Principal of Cleveland Advisory, moderates a panel that includes Brandon Penksa, Solutions Architect Director at Quorum Software; Jay Bhatty, CEO of NatGasHub; Scott Vogan, SVP of Sales and Marketing at nGenue; Dhruv Venkatraman of Trellis Energy Software; and Langella. The session covers AI and predictive analytics for pipeline nominations, forecasting, capacity management, and gas flow; how AI connects with ERP, ETRM, CRM, and SCADA systems; and the bottlenecks in delivering natural gas to booming data center markets.The other panelists' platforms already run nominations, scheduling, and trading for natural gas commercial teams. SEO Agency USA builds AI agents and implements AI workflow automation alongside those platforms for the data center ecosystem, including natural gas producers, pipelines, utilities, power generators, engineering and construction firms, and data center developers, with a person approving every output that moves downstream."Before natural gas becomes a megawatt at a data center, it gets bought, scheduled, nominated, and moved," said Jason Langella, Founder and Chairman of SEO Agency USA. "My fellow panelists' platforms already run that work every day. The next step is pointing AI at the signals outside those systems, like new gas plant permits and ERCOT's interconnection queue, and checking every number before the alert reaches the team. The scheduler, the trader, and the contract manager still make the call."Langella's companion analysis on natural gas for data centers walks through the commercial value chain, behind-the-meter projects such as Williams' Socrates facilities in Ohio and Chevron's Project Kilby in West Texas, the agent's architecture, and its full September findings.The Forum runs November 11 through 13 at the JW Marriott Austin, with panels on market fundamentals, the pipeline infrastructure behind the data center boom, delivering natural gas to data centers, a Data Center Developers Roundtable, and large-load development in Texas, and a Friday keynote by Robert Bryce, "AI, Gas, And The Grid." Austin is the sixth and final stop in SEO Agency USA's 2026 LDC Gas Forums sponsorship, and the SEO Agency USA team will be at its kiosk throughout the Forum.The full analysis is at . Forum registration is open at .About SEO Agency USASEO Agency USA is a search intelligence and revenue infrastructure firm that engineers organic visibility, AI search positioning, and generative engine optimization for enterprise organizations, and builds and implements AI agents and workflows for their commercial teams. The firm operates dedicated divisions for technical SEO, content strategy, AI visibility, AI agents and workflow automation, paid media, web development, and analytics, serving clients across natural gas, power generation, electric utilities, engineering, construction, data centers, critical infrastructure, and other enterprise sectors. SEO Agency USA is an official sponsor of the 2026 LDC Gas Forums.About the NatGas To Power ForumThe 2nd Annual NatGas To Power Forum convenes natural gas producers, pipelines, marketers, utilities, power generators, and data center developers around supplying natural gas for AI data center power, at the JW Marriott Austin from November 11 through 13, 2026. The Forum is part of the LDC Gas Forums series produced by Access Intelligence, LLC.###

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ERCOT Interconnection Queue: Gas Up 85.5% in a Year Amid Texas Data Center Boom News Provided By SEO Agency USA November 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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