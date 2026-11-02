Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings Wins First Place In National Super Dad Quarterfinals And Advances To Semifinals

Dr Bernard Wh Jennings - Quarter Finalist on to Win 1 First Place!

Dr Bernard Wh Jennings, Chairman - Good Dad Act

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Good Dad Act founder Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings advances to the Super Dad semifinals. Cast your free vote daily and help carry him to victory!

- Dr Bernard Wh Jennings, Chairman - Good Dad Act Committee

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings, founder of the Good Dad Act movement, has won first place in the quarterfinal round of the 2026 National Super Dad Competition and has officially advanced to the semifinals. The national competition recognizes fathers for their dedication to their children, families, and communities. Jennings' official competition profile now identifies him as a semifinalist. Supporters may cast one free vote every day at:



A Victory for Responsible Fatherhood

Jennings' first-place quarterfinal finish represents more than a personal achievement. It brings greater national attention to his continuing work to promote responsible fatherhood, healthy co-parenting, parental involvement, and stronger families through the Good Dad Act Committee.

Jennings helped champion Florida House Bill 775, known as the Good Dad Act, which became effective on July 1, 2023. The legislation addresses the establishment of paternity and the associated rights and responsibilities of unmarried parents.

Since the Florida law took effect, Jennings and the Good Dad Act Committee have worked with fathers, attorneys, judges, elected officials, and family advocates to encourage constructive family-law reforms in other states.“This first-place finish belongs to every father, mother, child, family advocate, and supporter who believes children benefit when responsible parents remain actively involved in their lives,” said Jennings.“I am asking everyone who supports responsible fatherhood and stronger families to vote for me every day and help carry this movement into the final round.”

A National Platform for the Good Dad Act

Jennings has pledged to use the competition's national platform-and the $25,000 grand prize, should he ultimately win-to expand public awareness of the Good Dad Act, support the work of the Good Dad Act Committee, and reach more families across the United States.

The competition's national winner will receive $25,000 and appear in a national television commercial provided by Ace Hardware. The competition also raises funds benefiting Children's Miracle Network through free and donation-supported voting. yoursuperdad

Jennings is also the author of Ethan's Good Dad Act, a book inspired by his son, Ethan Jennings, and the family experiences that motivated his fatherhood advocacy.

Every Daily Vote Matters

Advancing to the semifinals places Jennings closer to the national Super Dad title, but the competition is not over. Each free daily vote can help him remain competitive and advance to the next round.

Supporters are encouraged to:

- Visit the official voting page every day.

- Cast their free daily vote for Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings.

- Share the voting link with family members, friends, churches, fraternities, civic organizations, fatherhood groups, and community leaders.

- Post the link on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and other social-media platforms.

Official voting page:

“Your daily vote is a vote for responsible fatherhood, stronger families, and brighter futures for our children,” Jennings said.“Together, we can take the Good Dad Act movement to families throughout the nation. When fathers succeed, children win.”

About Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings

Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings is a South Florida civic leader, author, fatherhood advocate, and Florida Supreme Court Certified Mediator. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Florida Memorial University and Chairman of the Board of the Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce.

As founder of the Good Dad Act movement, Jennings works to educate parents, promote responsible fatherhood, support healthy family relationships, and encourage meaningful parental involvement. The Good Dad Act Committee convenes regular meetings involving fathers, attorneys, judges, professionals, and community advocates.

Vote daily: National Super Dad Competition Click here:

Good Dad Act:

Ethan's Good Dad Act:

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The New Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce

+1 305-529-0014

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The Good Dad Act Committee was founded because of one fathers struggle to maintain access to his son, Ethan!

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Dr. Bernard Wh Jennings Wins First Place in National Super Dad Quarterfinals and Advances to Semifinals News Provided By Biscayne Gardens Chamber of Commerce November 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Human Rights, Law, Politics, U.S. Politics



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