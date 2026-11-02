The Citation Launches Human-Curated Research Publication For Public Life

Authentic Intelligence for the real world.

[Twice-monthly Editions translate peer-reviewed research into accessible Snapshots while compensating participating scholars for their contributions]

- Dr. Clara Vaz Bauler.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Citation, a new human-curated research publication, has launched to make peer-reviewed scholarship more accessible and useful in public life. Published twice each month, The Citation translates research into clear, source-grounded editorial features for people seeking to understand the questions shaping the world around them.

Each Edition includes four current research features, including a Featured Scholar Spotlight, one Classic that provides historical or theoretical context, and one free Brief available to the public. The Citation's first full Edition asks“What makes a school good?” and explores how school schedules, discipline policies, teachers' responses to children's emotions, classroom books, and teacher preparation inform the discussion of educational quality beyond ratings and test scores.

The publication was founded by Dr. JPB Gerald, a scholar and educator who saw a persistent gap between the value of academic research and the number of people able to access, understand, and apply it beyond traditional academic channels.

“Important research should not become less useful simply because it is difficult to find, expensive to access, or written for a narrow specialist audience,” said Dr. JPB Gerald, founder and editor-in-chief of The Citation.“The Citation is built to give readers clearer context for the questions shaping public life while respecting the rigor, nuance, and authorship behind the original work.”

The Citation's original editorial features are written and edited by people, checked against the underlying scholarship, and published with full citations and direct source links. Each feature distinguishes the research findings from editorial interpretation and explains relevant context and limitations. Where a Featured Scholar participates in review, they have the opportunity to check the completed feature for factual accuracy before publication.

Participating Featured Scholars receive prominent attribution, an honorarium, and a public-facing resource they can share with students, colleagues, collaborators, journalists, and broader professional networks.

The inaugural Edition spotlights research by Dr. Clara Vaz Bauler, a professor at Adelphi University's Ruth S. Ammon College of Education and Health Sciences. Her work examines how remote-learning rules and schedules carried existing school structures into students' homes, raising questions about whose needs those practices served.

“Parents and educators need opportunities to examine the assumptions behind everyday school practices. Making research accessible can help them ask more informed questions about whose needs those practices serve and how students experience them,” said Dr. Clara Vaz Bauler, professor at Adelphi University's Ruth S. Ammon College of Education and Health Sciences.

Education and research literacy are central to The Citation's approach. Alongside individual memberships, the publication will offer a limited number of founding institutional pilot partnerships for departments, schools, libraries, nonprofits, and organizations seeking to use scholarship in classroom discussion and professional learning. Institutional plans may include multi-user access, discussion resources, citations and source links, and other services based on organizational needs.

“Democratizing access to reliable information is one of the most pressing equity issues of our time,” said Carol Baldwin Moody, President and CEO of Legal Momentum, The Women's Legal Defense and Education Fund, and an advisor to The Citation.“The Citation brings research into clearer public view while respecting scholars, preserving factual integrity, and serving the people who need evidence in classrooms, organizations, and communities. Our educational ecosystems and public media need more models that treat knowledge as something to be shared carefully and widely.”

Individual membership is available for $10 per month or $100 annually. Student membership is available for $5 per month or $50 annually. A free Brief is published with every Edition.

To read the latest free Brief and learn more, visit .

Jessica Moody

[the] CITATION

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The Citation Launches Human-Curated Research Publication for Public Life News Provided By [the] CITATION November 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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