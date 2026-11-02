Staritas Names Kathy Ford Chief Product Officer To Accelerate Product Innovation

Kathy Ford

Accomplished healthcare technology executive joins expanding leadership team to advance product strategy and AI-powered solutions

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Staritas, a global provider of healthcare supply chain and capital market intelligence, today announced the appointment of Kathy Ford as Chief Product Officer. Her appointment reflects the company's continued momentum as it strengthens its executive leadership team, advances its technology capabilities, and invests in the next generation of innovative solutions for healthcare organizations.Ford will lead Staritas' product organization, overseeing product strategy, development, and innovation. Her appointment comes at a pivotal time for the company as it builds on its established independent foundation of healthcare intelligence to advance a new generation of AI-powered solutions and deliver greater value to customers worldwide.“Staritas is entering an exciting new chapter, and we're making strategic investments in the people, technology, and capabilities that will shape our future,” said Emmet O'Gara, Chief Executive Officer of Staritas.“Kathy brings an exceptional combination of healthcare technology expertise, product leadership, and a proven ability to turn innovation into meaningful customer value. Her experience will be instrumental as we accelerate product development, strengthen our capabilities, and pursue the opportunities ahead.”Ford brings extensive experience in healthcare technology, artificial intelligence, and enterprise product leadership. Throughout her career, she has transformed product portfolios, built high-performing teams, and introduced innovative solutions that address complex healthcare challenges.Prior to joining Staritas, Ford held executive leadership roles at Trella Health, Project Ronin, and Rhinogram, and co-founded Jellyfish Health. Her background spans product transformation, emerging technologies, and organizational leadership, with a consistent focus on developing customer-centered solutions that deliver measurable impact.Advancing Product Innovation Through AI and Market Intelligence As Staritas builds on its momentum, product innovation remains central to the company's strategic priorities. By combining its extensive independent healthcare supply and capital data sets with advanced analytics, domain expertise and artificial intelligence, Staritas is focused on helping healthcare organizations move from information to action with greater speed, precision, and confidence.Under Ford's leadership, the company will continue evolving its product portfolio to make complex market intelligence more accessible and actionable. This includes advancing AI-powered capabilities, strengthening the integration of data and analytics into customer workflows, and developing intuitive solutions that support critical decisions across supply chain management, capital planning, and healthcare technology management.“Staritas has an incredible foundation and significant opportunity ahead,” said Ford.“The company's depth of healthcare intelligence, combined with its commitment to innovation, creates an exciting environment to build solutions that make a meaningful difference. I'm eager to work with this talented team to advance our product portfolio, strengthen the client experience, and help healthcare organizations make better-informed decisions.”The appointment follows Staritas' strategic investment from Accel-KKR and the addition of key executive leadership positions. As the company continues to advance its strategic priorities, Ford's leadership will be instrumental in translating its product vision into scalable solutions that address evolving customer needs and reinforce its position in the healthcare technology market.With Ford leading its product organization, Staritas is building on its momentum and reinforcing its commitment to innovation, customer value, and its mission to make every choice clear.About StaritasStaritas helps healthcare supply chain leaders around the world make more informed decisions so they can understand market trends and better manage all aspects of their supply chain. With Staritas, they can see all the options with the largest independent source of supply and capital data, seize the opportunities with access to deep industry expertise, and achieve their organizational goals. That's why nearly 90% of the top U.S. hospitals and health systems trust our five decades of expertise for their most important supply chain and recall management decisions. And it's how our clients identify up to $13 billion in potential savings opportunities every year. Staritas. Make every choice clear. Learn more at .

Samantha DiPino

Staritas

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Staritas Names Kathy Ford Chief Product Officer to Accelerate Product Innovation News Provided By Staritas November 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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