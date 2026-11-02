Bearfoot In Blue Ridge Soap Company Named 2026 Best Of Tennessee Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) COPPERHILL, TN, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Bearfoot in Blue Ridge Soap Company has been named a winner of the 2026 Best of Tennessee Award. Founded by Michelle Bolhuis, the family-run business creates small-batch, handmade bath and body products from its shop on Ocoee Street in Copperhill. The award recognizes the company's careful craftsmanship and its creative approach to personal care. For a small business built on everyday indulgences, the honor marks a meaningful milestone.The company is best known for its signature Shower Frosting. This whipped 3-in-1 scrub softens and smooths skin while it hydrates, eliminating the need for a separate lotion. Shower Frostinghas also been carried in Southern Living Stores, and the company counts that achievement among its proudest moments. Each Bearfoot scent is identified by a number with personal meaning. Every number honors someone close to the founder and is based largely on that person's birthday. That spirit is captured in the company's motto,“Life is short...use the good soap!”Bolhuis discovered soapmaking in 2018 through her mentor Molly Elmore. With Elmore's encouragement, she went on to launch a company of her own. Today, Bearfoot gives back by donating at least 1% of every purchase to local charities and organizations in need. Its Copperhill shop also includes the Cub Corner, where children can create art while their families browse. The company celebrates its home on the state line with its second signature saying,“Where Georgia meets Tennessee...and where the ordinary becomes extraordinary.”“Every product we make carries a little piece of the people I love,” said Michelle Bolhuis, founder of Bearfoot in Blue Ridge Soap Company.“Seeing our Shower Frostingin Southern Living Stores was a dream come true, and being recognized by our community means just as much. We're grateful to every customer who has walked through our doors.”Looking ahead, Bearfoot in Blue Ridge Soap Company plans to keep developing new seasonal scents and creative products for its growing customer base. The 2026 Best of Tennessee Award affirms the company's place as a standout small business in the region. Customers can visit the Copperhill shop or explore the full collection online.For more information, click here.

Bearfoot in Blue Ridge Soap Company

Bearfoot in Blue Ridge Soap Company

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Bearfoot in Blue Ridge Soap Company Named 2026 Best of Tennessee Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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