When Military Duty Keeps Families Apart, One Tampa Bay Golf Tournament Is Helping Bring Them Together

The Strength Behind the Service: Military Families

Bringing Military Families Back Together

Family in Flight Invites Golfers, Businesses, and the Tampa Bay Community to Rally Behind Military Families at Its December 7 Charity Golf Tournament.

- Chelsea Thomas

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Behind every military uniform is a family making sacrifices most Americans never see. Birthdays missed. Bedtime stories shared over video calls. Spouses raising children and managing households while the person they love serves miles away.

For some military families, that separation isn't a deployment. It's everyday life.

On December 7, nonprofit Family in Flight is bringing the Tampa Bay community together at Carrollwood Country Club for its Charity Golf Scramble & Classic, turning a day on the course into an opportunity to help military families stay connected.

The organization supports families experiencing geo-batching, when military service members live apart from their spouses and children due to assignments, financial realities, or family needs. Through emotional support, community connections, practical resources, and travel assistance, Family in Flight works to bridge the distance military service can create.

Because serving our country should never mean facing life's challenges alone.

The December 7 tournament will feature 18 holes of golf, friendly competition, an awards celebration, and opportunities for local businesses and community members to make a meaningful difference.

Taking place on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, the event carries an especially powerful message: Honoring those who serve also means standing beside the families who sacrifice alongside them.

“Every mile between a military service member and their family represents moments they can never get back. Our mission is to help close that distance and remind these families that their sacrifices are seen, valued, and supported.” Chelsea Thomas, Executive Director of Family In Flight.

Golfers, businesses, and community supporters are invited to be part of something bigger than the game.

Event: Family in Flight Charity Golf Scramble & Classic

Date: Monday, December 7, 2026

Location: Carrollwood Country Club, Tampa, Florida

Register or Get Involved: /golf

About Family in Flight: Family in Flight is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to supporting military families living apart due to the demands of military service. Through emotional support, practical resources, community connections, and travel assistance, the organization helps military spouses, children, and service members stay connected despite the miles between them.

Media Inquiries:...

Website:

Ali Craig

Victor + Valor

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

When Military Duty Keeps Families Apart, One Tampa Bay Golf Tournament Is Helping Bring Them Together News Provided By Orca Communications USA LLC November 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.