Announcing Capstone University's CPE Center Accreditation Board

- The Rev. Eric J. Hall, Capstone University President and Co-ChancellorUNIVERSITY PLACE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Capstone University is now a CPE Learning Center Accrediting Body. Organizations providing on-site CPE training that seek to become accredited by a nationally recognized and accredited organization may contact the Capstone CPE Center Accreditation Board and, with the required verifications, begin offering CPE units that are fully accredited.For decades, another organization well-known to the field has filled this role for many training sites. However, in October 2024, this organization withdrew from the renewal process for maintaining accreditation with the U.S. Department of Education (DOE), and since then has not pursued DOE accreditation. The result is that many sites that conduct CPE training are currently not accredited to do so.With the establishment of the Capstone CPE Center Accreditation Board, Capstone University is stepping up to correct this situation for the chaplaincy/spiritual care community. Accreditation holds chaplaincy to a high educational standard and is therefore supportive of the profession, enabling chaplaincy to stand alongside other disciplines that adhere to standardized training and a set of research-informed requirements.“In our lifetime, chaplaincy has made tremendous strides in becoming an evidence-based profession,” said the Rev. Eric J. Hall, Capstone's president and co-chancellor.“Accreditation ensures that chaplains continue to adhere to these standards and remain on par with other disciplines. We are pleased that Capstone University can contribute as an accrediting body to maintain the strength of our field.”Ultimately, Capstone's goal is to ensure that all chaplains completing their clinical pastoral education are trained using research-based curriculum and are fully prepared to provide skillful, compassionate spiritual care to patients and clients, their loved ones, and fellow staff.Additional information for CPE Learning Centers applying for accreditation through the Capstone CPE Center Accreditation Board:.As part of the accreditation process, Learning Centers must present their CPE supervisor(s) to Capstone. These individuals will be interviewed and vetted to ensure they possess the proper credentials and training to supervise CPE programs..For those seeking to become CPE supervisors – also known as CPE educators or CPE diplomates – Capstone offers the Graduate Academy of CPE Supervision (GACS), which utilizes a research-based, standardized curriculum to prepare individuals to lead CPE training..All supervisors at accredited sites are required to become adjunct professors of Capstone University. The CPE program offered is thus an extension of the University and may be considered equivalent to a college course or courses..Pursuant to the previous statement, students who successfully complete CPE units accredited by Capstone may apply for and receive credit through the University..If an organization is interested in developing a CPE Learning Center, Capstone University will assist in initiating the process.The Capstone CPE Center Accreditation Board is providing this opportunity for accreditation to all CPE Learning Centers, including those currently affiliated with other CPE teaching groups, such as ICPT, BICPT, CSCPF, CPSP, CPEI, WHSO, HCMA, and ACPE, and others not listed here.Capstone is able to offer this program through their partnership with Carolina Christian College, which has accreditation through ABHE (Association for Biblical Higher Education). ABHE is approved by both the Department of Education and CHEA (Council for Higher Education Accreditation).Additional note to all on-site CPE training programs: The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) require that sites are accredited to conduct CPE training in order to receive financial reimbursement for the service. An organization that receives pass-through funding from CMS for chaplain training without the proper accreditation is at risk of losing or having to return this funding, should CMS vet the CPE program.Capstone University is positioned to strengthen on-site clinical pastoral education programs and ensure that they are in alignment with all CMS reimbursement requirements. For more information on applying for accreditation as a CPE Learning Center, email....

Molly Sabala

HealthCare Chaplaincy Network

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Announcing Capstone University's CPE Center Accreditation Board News Provided By HealthCare Chaplaincy Network November 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Religion



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