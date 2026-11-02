Don Currie's Academy Named 2026 Best Of Florida Award Winner

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PAISLEY, FL, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Don Currie's Academy of Wing & Clay Shooting, a shotgun instruction and gunfitting practice built around Don Currie's decades of competitive shooting and coaching experience, has been named a 2026 Best of Florida Award winner. The recognition reflects the academy's reputation for turning frustrated shooters into confident ones, one lesson and one properly fitted shotgun at a time.Every session at the academy starts the same way, with the individual shooter, the shotgun, and the target. Don Currie built his teaching practice around private, one-on-one, and small group instruction, precise gunfitting, and pairing each student with equipment that actually matches their body and athleticism. It is a philosophy summed up simply in the academy's own words: "We can fix any shotgun shooter." That promise extends into custom shotgun sales for shooters ready to upgrade, course design consulting for clubs developing their own layouts, and a growing catalog of instructional books and videos for shooters who cannot always make it to the shooting grounds in person.Currie's influence in the sport reaches well beyond his own shooting grounds. As Chief Instructor for the National Sporting Clays Association, he spent many years developing shooters and fellow instructors at every level of the game, from first-time hunters to competitors chasing state and national rankings. That same attention to detail carries over to the academy's custom hearing protection and eyewear, equipment as essential to performance as a properly fitted stock."This recognition means a great deal because it came directly from our shooters who see results. Every student who walks onto our shooting grounds wants to get better,” said Currie.“We built this academy around giving them exactly that: an individualized approach, a gun that fits, and results that speak for themselves."Looking ahead, Don Currie's Academy of Wing & Clay Shooting plans to keep expanding its library of instructional resources while continuing to host shooters from across the country. The 2026 Best of Florida Award adds a new line to a decades-long résumé, but the mission stays the same: fewer misses, better fitted guns, and shooters who finally understand the process before they pull the trigger.For more information, click here.

Don Currie

Don Currie's Academy of Wing & Clay Shooting

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Don Currie's Academy Named 2026 Best of Florida Award Winner News Provided By Storyroad Marketing November 02, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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