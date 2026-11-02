'Sting Operation Probe Being Conducted From All Angles': Priyank Kharge Hits Back At Kumaraswamy

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 2 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Home and IT/BT Priyank Kharge on Monday dismissed allegations made by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy over the investigation into the sting operation case linked to former Chief Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Siddaramaiah, maintaining that the police were probing the case from all possible angles.

Responding to Kumaraswamy's repeated allegations against the state government and investigating officers, Kharge questioned why the Union Minister was in such a hurry when the investigation was still underway.

“The police are investigating the matter in all dimensions. Why is Kumaraswamy in such a hurry?” Kharge asked.

Referring to the investigation into cases involving Prajwal Revanna, Kharge said the investigating officers had received awards from the Central government for their work.

“In the Prajwal Revanna case, the investigating officers have received awards from the Central government under the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government. Even in this case, Kumaraswamy is making false allegations against them. What does he have to say about the awards given to these officers?” he asked.

Kharge said the government was prepared to respond to any fresh and substantive allegations but questioned Kumaraswamy's repeated statements before the media.

“If there are new allegations, we can clarify them. But if he says something every day and every night, what can I say? Has he released any document? Once again, this appears to be a hit-and-run episode,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the Union Minister, Kharge said Kumaraswamy appeared to have little else to do and spent every morning speaking about Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and himself.

“As I have said earlier, there seems to be less work for him. Every morning, he talks about Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Priyank Kharge and Siddaramaiah. That is all. Has he said anything substantial?” Kharge asked.

The Home Minister said the government had already issued an official statement detailing the progress of the investigation, including information about those who allegedly carried out the sting operation and those who appeared in the video.

“We have stated in the official statement who conducted the sting operation and who appeared in the video. They have been questioned multiple times, and their statements have been recorded. We are investigating all angles. Whatever information we can share at this stage has been given, and the remaining details will be disclosed after the investigation is completed,” he said.

Kharge said investigators had recorded the statements of all individuals who appeared in the video and questioned Kumaraswamy over how he knew whom the police had spoken to and how many times they had been questioned.

“All statements are being recorded on video. How does he know whom we have questioned and how many times? I cannot speak irresponsibly,” he said.

In a sharp warning, Kharge said Kumaraswamy should allow the investigation to proceed.

“If he keeps quiet for a few days, everything will be done. I will ensure that the chargesheet reaches his house,” Kharge said.

Responding to questions about the possibility of searches at Kumaraswamy's residence, Kharge said the police would act strictly in accordance with the law.

“All searches required for the investigation are being conducted. If there is a need, searches will be conducted at Kumaraswamy's residence as well. I have already said that I do not have extra-constitutional powers. We will act according to the law, and the law is clear,” he said.

Kharge also advised Kumaraswamy to approach the concerned authorities with any specific information instead of repeatedly discussing allegations before the media.

“Instead of speaking to the media, let him come and file a complaint. If there are claims regarding emails or information sent to any commission in connection with the sting operation, the concerned authorities will deal with them. Why is he discussing everything before the media? Let him provide the information to the department,” Kharge said.

He reiterated that all individuals seen in the sting operation video had been investigated and their statements recorded.

“Whom do you believe? I am saying that we have done everything required. He is contradicting us. We cannot show Kumaraswamy every detail of the investigation and then conduct it according to his directions. All the individuals in the video have been investigated. How many times do I have to say this?” he asked.

Kharge also said the Congress continued to hold Siddaramaiah in high regard because of his contribution to the party.

“We owe Siddaramaiah. He has contributed immensely to the party,” he said.

The exchange marks a further escalation in the political confrontation between the Congress government and Kumaraswamy over the sting operation investigation, with the Union Minister questioning the conduct of the probe and the state government insisting that the investigation is being carried out in accordance with the law.

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday accused Bengaluru Police Commissioner of attempting to mislead the public by selectively disclosing details of the investigation into the sting operation case linked to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He questioned the police over the alleged involvement of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his brother D.K. Suresh in an earlier video controversy linked to the Prajwal Revanna case.

In a major twist, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, Seemanth Kumar Singh, said on Sunday that investigators have found evidence suggesting that a mobile phone was exchanged at the residence of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy in connection with the alleged sting operation case.