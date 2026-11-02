Gujarat Govt Launches Premium Bus Service At Statue Of Unity

MENAFN - IANS) Narmada, Nov 2 (IANS) Tourists visiting the Statue of Unity will soon be able to explore the surrounding landscape aboard air-conditioned buses fitted with transparent dome-shaped roofs, as Gujarat Tourism and the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) have introduced a premium 'Vista Dome' coach service.

Five such buses have been manufactured under the joint initiative, with the first service inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Statue of Unity, where he also took a ride aboard one of the coaches.

The buses have a seating capacity of 23 passengers and feature transparent sky-view roofs, allowing visitors to enjoy views of the open sky and surrounding landscapes while travelling in air-conditioned comfort.

The passenger cabins are fitted with revolving and fully adjustable reclining seats, along with a separate seat for the driver.

The coaches are equipped with a premium LED smart television, CCTV cameras, a coffee and tea-making machine, a mini refrigerator and mobile charging facilities.

Safety features include an advanced fire detection and suppression system, toughened glass and emergency hammers.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi said, "Similar services would be introduced in phases at other tourist destinations and along heritage routes across Gujarat."

The buses also feature exterior graphics showcasing the state's major tourist attractions, including the Statue of Unity, Akshardham, Somnath and Dwarka temples, Gir National Park, Adalaj Stepwell, the White Rann of Dhordo, Tarnetar Fair and Vijay Vilas Palace.

Each bus costs Rs 2.19 crore. Of the five coaches planned under the initiative, two have been inaugurated, while the remaining three are scheduled to be introduced within the next two months.

Passengers will be able to book tickets through the GSRTC website. The service is part of the state's efforts to improve tourist transport facilities and offer visitors a different way to experience its natural landscapes and heritage sites.

The introduction of the Vista Dome coaches at the Statue of Unity is the first phase of the initiative, with the proposed expansion expected to cover other tourist destinations and heritage routes in Gujarat.