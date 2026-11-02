'Condemnable And Publicity-Driven': Islamic Scholars Bristle At Maulana Jarjis' UP-Palestine Analogy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) An objectionable commentary by the controversial religious leader Maulana Jarjis regarding Uttar Pradesh and Palestine has invited strong backlash and condemnation from within the community, with many Islamic scholars taking objection to his baseless and objectionable analogy between the two.

The controversy erupted over Maulana Jarjis' alleged attempt to stoke fear among the minority community ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

According to videos circulating on social media featuring him, the UP-based Islamic leader expressed concerns over“divisions” within the community and expressed apprehension that UP may turn into Palestine post-elections.

He is also heard appealing to the community to show unity against the communal forces. His statement, made on October 29, has gone viral on social media.

Many Islamic scholars have taken exception to Maulana Jarjis' controversial remark, dismissing his“fear” as a publicity stunt aimed at garnering media attention.

Shia Chand Committee Chairman Maulana Saif Abbas Naqvi said, "The Maulvi Sahib always comes up with controversial statements, and he wants to stay in the media by giving these controversial statements.”

Dismissing the claims that Muslims are in a state of fear in Uttar Pradesh, he further said,“If a Muslim is scared, then he fears only Allah, nobody else. Whoever has brought up the Palestine issue, they have done something reprehensible. Saying such things is regrettable and reprehensible, because the country runs as per the laws and the Constitution."

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, national president of All India Muslim Jamaat, rebuked Maulana Jarjis for irresponsible comments, stating, "The things that Maulana Jarjis has said are utterly reprehensible. I strongly condemn them."

“The residents of Uttar Pradesh will never allow Uttar Pradesh to become Palestine. Not just Uttar Pradesh, but no part of India can become Palestine, because the Constitution is in force here,” he added.

Further pointing to his alleged links with the Samajwadi Party, he said that this was a deliberate attempt to frighten the Muslims and demanded that the government impose a ban on his statements and also proceed with legal action against him.

Another noted Islamic leader, Mohammad Jameel Hayat, reacting to Maulana Jarjis' remark, said, "Such a statement and remark do not sound appropriate for Uttar Pradesh. I would request Maulana Jarjis to be careful with his words. I had also told an Ahl-e-Hadith scholar that Maulana Jarjis often uses inappropriate language.”

For the uninitiated, Maulana Jarjis has been in the thick of controversies in the past. His commentary, earlier this year, regarding Hindu deities Lord Krishna and Lord Ram kicked up a massive row, drawing all-round condemnation.

He had described Lord Krishna as“five-time namazis” and said that the Hindu deities propagated the ideals of Islam.