Warm Welcome For J&K Speaker On First Day Of Winter Darbar Move In Jammu

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Nov 2 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather was accorded a warm welcome by senior officers and staff on Monday as the Assembly Secretariat commenced its winter functioning in Jammu.

Senior officers and officials of the Assembly Secretariat received the Speaker and extended greetings on the commencement of the winter functioning of the Assembly Secretariat in Jammu.

Interacting with the officers and staff, the Speaker appreciated their dedication and commitment towards ensuring the smooth and efficient functioning of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, discipline and efficiency in discharge of the official responsibilities.

The Speaker called for close coordination among all branches of the Secretariat to ensure timely disposal of official business and seamless delivery of services.

He also underscored the need to maintain a responsive, transparent and public-oriented institutional approach while facilitating the smooth conduct of legislative affairs.

He wished the officers and staff a productive and successful tenure during the winter Darbar Move.

He expressed confidence that the Legislative Secretariat would continue to uphold the dignity, traditions and institutional responsibilities of the legislature.

Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly has 90 members, and of these, 41 belong to the ruling National Conference (NC), 29 to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), 6 to Congress, 4 to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 1 to CMP M, 1 to Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), 1 to Peoples Conference (PC), 1 to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and 6 Independents.

The NC government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is supported by 6 members of Congress, one of CPI M and five Independents.

Omar Abdullah is the leader of the house while Sunil Sharma of the BJP is the leader of the opposition (LoP) in the J&K assembly.