Tamil Nadu CM Inaugurates Development Projects Worth Rs 80 Crore In Pudukottai

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on Monday launched a robust, comprehensive push for regional infrastructure development and public welfare during his maiden official working visit to Pudukkottai district since assuming office in May.

Marking a significant milestone in his administrative schedule, the Chief Minister inaugurated 44 completed development projects valued at approximately Rs 68.31 crore and ceremoniously laid foundation stones for 70 new public works initiatives worth Rs 11.72 crore.

Furthermore, he distributed crucial welfare assistance totalling Rs 62.73 crore directly to 13,676 verified beneficiaries across the district, ensuring immediate financial and social support for vulnerable rural households across all local taluks and revenue villages.

Arriving in Tiruchirappalli via a special morning flight from Chennai, Vijay travelled 55 kilometres by road to Pudukkottai town. He received an overwhelmingly enthusiastic public reception, with thousands of citizens lining both sides of the roadway to greet him warmly during an eventful, energetic political roadshow.

Among the primary highlights of the packed itinerary was the inauguration of a state-of-the-art bus terminal constructed at a total cost of Rs 23.25 crore. Designed to alleviate public transit bottlenecks in the growing town, the expansive facility features 60 modern bus bays, commercial shopping complexes, spacious waiting areas, and dedicated amenities for nursing mothers and persons with disabilities.

Additionally, the Chief Minister officially opened a multipurpose indoor sports stadium built for Rs 6.29 crore, specifically aimed at nurturing local athletic talent in competitive disciplines such as badminton, volleyball, kabaddi, and table tennis.

During the visit, Vijay also inspected local agricultural produce and interacted closely with farmers to assess pressing irrigation challenges. Discussions centred primarily on securing reliable Cauvery River water allocations to counter severe water shortages affecting regional agrarian communities. Furthermore, local farmers briefed the Chief Minister on the vital economic role played by the cashew industry in Adanakottai, which serves as a crucial livelihood source for nearly five lakh families.

The high-profile tour concluded after a thorough review of grassroots progress, infrastructure expansion, and direct dialogue with rural stakeholders, reinforcing the state government's steadfast commitment to fostering balanced regional growth.