Karan Johar Gets Roasted! Saif Ali Khan's Nepotism Jibe And Kareena Kapoor's Bold Claim Steal Spotlight

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are bringing their trademark comic style to the Koffee With Karan set and the latest promo shows that they are teasing Karan Johar. The celebrity duo will be seen in the forth episode of the show's ninth and final season.

Kareena's Confident Answer Makes Karan Laugh

The promo kicks off with Karan greeting Kareena and Saif. He tells them that this is the final season of the show and Kareena says that she is relieved as she won't have to do so many appearances.

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Saif adds to the comedy by saying he can't see himself being on the show. When Karan asks Kareena to state who the number one Bollywood actress is, she immediately points to herself, while Saif quips that she can give others compliments.

Saif Ali Khan's Comment On Nepo Babies Bites Back At Karan Johar

Saif's quick thinking shines through when Karan mentions that the star kids of Bollywood are becoming world famous. Before he can even finish his sentence on how they are becoming mainstream thanks to nepotism babies, Saif presses the buzzer and ends the sentence with Karan's name.

This light-hearted comment pokes fun at the filmmaker who often gets questioned about nepotism.

Where And When To Watch Koffee With Karan 9 Episode 4?

Kareena and Saif's episode will air on Wednesday the 4th of November on JioHotstar. The couple last appeared together back in Season 3 in 2010. This reunion 16 years later will definitely be filled with some fun moments.

Salman Khan kicked off the season, followed by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were in episode three with Arjun Kapoor making a special appearance.