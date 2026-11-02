Surprised Kuldeep Yadav Didn't Get To Play In Five T20is Against NZ, Says Venkatapathy Raju

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) Former India left-arm spinner Venkatapathy Raju said he was surprised that wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav did not get a game in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which the visitors won 3-2, and urged the team management to give him more game time ahead of next year's ODI World Cup.

India has played 35 matches in SENA countries in the last 24 months under the current team management, and Kuldeep has featured in only three games.“It's surprising. We are all former cricketers who sit here. We do commentary and then we have our own interactions. When you take Kuldeep, why are you not making him play?

“We all know wrist spinners are such an asset in white-ball cricket, right? And then, when you have him in all three formats and sitting on the bench, it's quite surprising. Or you allow him to go play domestic cricket. Because any spinner – might be wrist, left-arm, whatever – the more matches they play, the more control they have.

“Because now we are already seeing New Zealand team batters, or any batter who is playing against India, they just attack nowadays because now we don't have the variations. The skill is there, but the variations are lacking in the present set-up. That's why I think Kuldeep has to be given more and more chances. Because we are trying with different medium-fast bowlers. But then, I think they are lacking that experience. So, I think if you pick Kuldeep, he should be playing. We might lose a couple of matches.

“But then, bowling in those tight situations in international games, he can be one of those guys who can adjust. Because he is hardly playing any domestic cricket and then he is hardly playing any international cricket. So, for me, as a spinner, I feel very surprised that he has not been put in and did not to find a game in five T20s, especially after the series was won,” Raju told IANS in a select virtual interaction facilitated by Sony Sports Network, ahead of the India-New Zealand ODI series starting on Wednesday.

Taking note of head coach Gauta Gambhir's remark that he was not there to please everyone, Raju felt the team management was not being asked to please anyone, but to make full use of its match-winners. Raju, who has also served as a national selector, questioned why Kuldeep continued to be picked across formats without getting any game time.

“Even now, sometimes we feel really surprised. Why is Kuldeep there in the team? We all know he is such a brilliant bowler, and he hardly gets to play. But they pick him in all three formats – T20s, 50s and Test matches. But then, he hardly plays, because the wrist spinner plays a very important role. We all know that, right?

“Then he has to be playing more games to be match-fit. So, experience-wise, we don't have to bother about (Virat) Kohli or Rohit (Sharma) – as long as they are fit enough, they are always an asset for a team.”

Raju further stated the lack of quality spin-bowling have cost India in pursuit of defending totals, even as the side chased well in the T20Is in New Zealand.“The only concern for me is the all-rounders, again because what we have seen in T20s in New Zealand, we were very good chasers. But of late, we have not been able to restrict, right? We are not able to restrict teams when we put a total on board. We are not able to restrict that because of the lack of good-quality spinners.”

Asked about Axar Patel, who was expensive for much of the T20I series, Raju said the all-rounder needed to rediscover his variations and lacked having a wicket-taking partner at the other end.“Axar has been there for a long time. He has been the main all-rounder for us. But then, T20s – you can't say much about T20s. But in 50 overs, it is that extra overs where you have to bowl.

“So, he is a very big asset. But of late, those variations are missing a bit from his bowling. The moment he sorts that out quickly (is important) because we all know about his fielding, and capability with the bat. But then, of late, we don't have those spin twins like Chahal or Kuldeep. When they were there, they were match-winners on their own, right? But now, Axar doesn't have much support.

“When we add Ashwin or somebody else, their combination was brilliant, like Jadeja and Ashwin. I think Axar also needs a wicket-taking bowler in between, which we are lacking in. He also knows that he is a very important and key player in any set-up, whether he is playing Test matches, 50 overs or T20 games.

“He is a very crucial figure, because we are going for all-rounders. Then, there are a lot of guys who are injured, somebody like Washington Sundar and all. Most of them are on the injury list. So, Axar has to pull up his socks and take that responsibility,” he elaborated.

With Ravindra Jadeja not picked in the ODI side since the series against the West Indies, Raju said it appeared India had moved on from him.“It looks like, because we have Axar Patel. If you see the similarities between Jadeja and Axar, right? Both are brilliant fielders. Both of them can contribute with the bat. But then, the bowling part – slowly, we are seeing little of that rushness in Axar's bowling, right?

“So, again, if you see the 2011 World Cup, you had Sachin Tendulkar, right? Then players like Laxman and all these guys were already turning into 30s – 38, 39. So, I think they made a brilliant call by having one or two experienced players and then there were a lot of young guys who had the experience of playing more than 75 ODI games. So, I think now the time has come where you have to really, really find those people who are going to play – find those players who play more games.”

Raju also said the experience of batting stalwarts Rohit and Kohli was not a concern, and the two should play as many matches as possible before the ODI World Cup takes place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 2 to November 21, 2027.

“Because if you see, we never had many all-rounders in T20s, and there was not much experience in this bowling line-up. But, like, we are talking about the World Cup coming in – then, mostly, people will talk about Virat and Rohit, right? Like, we need a lot of experience when you play outside India and these guys have been there.

“They play only one format nowadays. So, probably they should be playing as many matches as possible till the World Cup comes in. For Rohit and Kohli, we don't have to talk much, because they both have been there for such a long time. They both have been match-winners.”

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Anshul Kamboj are in India's Test squad and will be released for the last two ODIs for the two-game series preparations. It will put more of the load on Rohit, Kohli and those who have played less ODI cricket to win the last two matches. India lost ODI series in England this year and to Australia last year, and their last ODI series win in New Zealand came in 2018/19.

Raju said India's pace resources had been hit by injuries at a time when rival teams were fielding tall, hit-the-deck bowlers.“If you see all the white-ball playing nations nowadays - like Australia, South Africa, and New Zealand – they are all having very tall bowlers and hit-the-deck bowlers. Where are we lacking in that? Because most of the guys who had that ability are on the injury list.

“So, the most important thing is how you adapt to them. See, we are bound to lose a couple of matches. But then, before the World Cup, if you can get your things and combination right – because here we are lacking in spin, fast bowlers also and those all-rounders who are getting injured.

“So, it's not only the batting - I think bowling is going to be our main concern. So, you might lose a couple of bilateral series. But probably, I think the selectors and the (team) management, I think they have to find a combination. Then, try to see that you take care of them before the World Cup.”

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