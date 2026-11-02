Celebrating the King of Bollywood: 5 Iconic Shah Rukh Khan films to revisit on his Birthday
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Few stars have shaped Bollywood’s history quite like Shah Rukh Khan. From intense performances and unforgettable dialogues to iconic romantic gestures, his early films laid the foundation for a legacy that continues to inspire generations. As the superstar celebrates his birthday, it is the perfect time to revisit the movies that introduced audiences to his charm, versatility and unmatched screen presence. From the action-packed drama of Karan Arjun to the timeless romance of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, take a trip down memory lane with these five iconic Shah Rukh Khan films that remind us why he will always be the King of Bollywood.
Karan Arjun
Streaming on | Zee 5 Global
Release Date | 13th January 1995
Cast | Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rakhee Gulzar, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Amrish Puri
Director | Rakesh Roshan
Before becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan showcased his ability to command the screen with powerful performances. Karan Arjun, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, follows two brothers who are brutally murdered by their uncle but are reborn to avenge their deaths. Playing Arjun, Shah Rukh brings intensity and emotion to this action-packed tale of brotherhood, revenge and a mother's faith. With its memorable dialogues, powerful performances and the iconic line 'Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge', the film remains a landmark in his early career.
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Streaming on | Prime Video
Release Date | 28 November 2003
Cast | Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth
Director | Nikkhil Advani
With Kal Ho Naa Ho, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a heartfelt performance as Aman, a man who brings hope, happiness and a fresh perspective to the lives of those around him. Set in New York, the film follows Naina played by Preity Zinta, whose outlook on life begins to change when she meets Aman, even as her growing feelings for him lead to unexpected complications. Shah Rukh brings warmth, humour and deep emotion to the role, making Aman one of his most loved characters. With its memorable music, touching family moments and message about living life to the fullest, Kal Ho Naa Ho remains a timeless favourite that celebrates love, friendship and the importance of making every moment count.
Chennai Express
Streaming on | Netflix
Release Date | 8th August 2013
Cast | Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj
Director | Rohit Shetty
With Chennai Express, Shah Rukh Khan brought his signature charm and humour to the role of Rahul, a man whose journey to immerse his grandfather’s ashes takes an unexpected turn when he meets Meenamma. What begins as an unplanned train journey soon turns into an adventure filled with romance, action and comedy. As Rahul finds himself caught in Meenamma’s family dynamics, Shah Rukh’s effortless chemistry with Deepika Padukone adds warmth and fun to the story. With memorable dialogues, entertaining action sequences and a popular soundtrack, Chennai Express remains a much loved entertainer in his filmography.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Streaming on | Prime Video
Release Date | 20 October 1995
Cast | Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher
Director | Aditya Chopra
Some love stories never grow old, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is proof of that. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan as Raj and Kajol as Simran, the film follows two young people who fall in love during a trip across Europe, only to face the challenge of winning over Simran's traditional family. With Raj's playful charm, unforgettable romantic gestures and the iconic mustard field sequence, Shah Rukh created a character that became synonymous with romance. Decades later, Raj and Simran's love story continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences, making this one of the most celebrated films of his career.
Om Shanti Om
Streaming on | Netflix
Release Date | 9th November 2007
Cast | Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher
Director | Farah Khan
Reincarnation, revenge, romance and a grand celebration of Bollywood, Om Shanti Om brought together everything audiences love about Shah Rukh Khan. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, the film follows Om Prakash Makhija, an aspiring actor in the 1970s, who is reborn decades later as a superstar and sets out to uncover the truth behind his previous life. From its larger-than-life songs and memorable dialogues to the iconic 'Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost' moment, the film showcased Shah Rukh's versatility and effortless screen presence. It also marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone, making it an unforgettable cinematic celebration.
This birthday, celebrate the journey of a star who turned unforgettable characters into lifelong memories. From Karan Arjun to Kal Ho Na Ho, Chennai Express, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Om Shanti Om, these five films offer a nostalgic glimpse into the early years of Shah Rukh Khan's extraordinary career. Revisit the romance, drama, action and magic that made him the King of Bollywood.
Karan Arjun
Streaming on | Zee 5 Global
Release Date | 13th January 1995
Cast | Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Rakhee Gulzar, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Amrish Puri
Director | Rakesh Roshan
Before becoming one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Shah Rukh Khan showcased his ability to command the screen with powerful performances. Karan Arjun, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, follows two brothers who are brutally murdered by their uncle but are reborn to avenge their deaths. Playing Arjun, Shah Rukh brings intensity and emotion to this action-packed tale of brotherhood, revenge and a mother's faith. With its memorable dialogues, powerful performances and the iconic line 'Mere Karan Arjun Aayenge', the film remains a landmark in his early career.
Kal Ho Naa Ho
Streaming on | Prime Video
Release Date | 28 November 2003
Cast | Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth
Director | Nikkhil Advani
With Kal Ho Naa Ho, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a heartfelt performance as Aman, a man who brings hope, happiness and a fresh perspective to the lives of those around him. Set in New York, the film follows Naina played by Preity Zinta, whose outlook on life begins to change when she meets Aman, even as her growing feelings for him lead to unexpected complications. Shah Rukh brings warmth, humour and deep emotion to the role, making Aman one of his most loved characters. With its memorable music, touching family moments and message about living life to the fullest, Kal Ho Naa Ho remains a timeless favourite that celebrates love, friendship and the importance of making every moment count.
Chennai Express
Streaming on | Netflix
Release Date | 8th August 2013
Cast | Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nikitin Dheer, Sathyaraj
Director | Rohit Shetty
With Chennai Express, Shah Rukh Khan brought his signature charm and humour to the role of Rahul, a man whose journey to immerse his grandfather’s ashes takes an unexpected turn when he meets Meenamma. What begins as an unplanned train journey soon turns into an adventure filled with romance, action and comedy. As Rahul finds himself caught in Meenamma’s family dynamics, Shah Rukh’s effortless chemistry with Deepika Padukone adds warmth and fun to the story. With memorable dialogues, entertaining action sequences and a popular soundtrack, Chennai Express remains a much loved entertainer in his filmography.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Streaming on | Prime Video
Release Date | 20 October 1995
Cast | Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher
Director | Aditya Chopra
Some love stories never grow old, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is proof of that. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan as Raj and Kajol as Simran, the film follows two young people who fall in love during a trip across Europe, only to face the challenge of winning over Simran's traditional family. With Raj's playful charm, unforgettable romantic gestures and the iconic mustard field sequence, Shah Rukh created a character that became synonymous with romance. Decades later, Raj and Simran's love story continues to hold a special place in the hearts of audiences, making this one of the most celebrated films of his career.
Om Shanti Om
Streaming on | Netflix
Release Date | 9th November 2007
Cast | Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Shreyas Talpade, Kirron Kher
Director | Farah Khan
Reincarnation, revenge, romance and a grand celebration of Bollywood, Om Shanti Om brought together everything audiences love about Shah Rukh Khan. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, the film follows Om Prakash Makhija, an aspiring actor in the 1970s, who is reborn decades later as a superstar and sets out to uncover the truth behind his previous life. From its larger-than-life songs and memorable dialogues to the iconic 'Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost' moment, the film showcased Shah Rukh's versatility and effortless screen presence. It also marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone, making it an unforgettable cinematic celebration.
This birthday, celebrate the journey of a star who turned unforgettable characters into lifelong memories. From Karan Arjun to Kal Ho Na Ho, Chennai Express, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Om Shanti Om, these five films offer a nostalgic glimpse into the early years of Shah Rukh Khan's extraordinary career. Revisit the romance, drama, action and magic that made him the King of Bollywood.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment